The US’s Louisiana Purchase of 1803 conditioned the rise of the Age of the Filibuster depicted in three unofficial expeditions with links to a claim, which the Spanish disputed, that that purchase marked Texas to the Rio Grande as US Territory. Each of these expeditions, the 1812-13 Gutierrez Magee, the 1816 Mina and finally the 1819 James Long Expedition, prominently included US citizens. A US citizen named ”Strap” Buckner was a member of each of these.
While his given name was Aylett, the nickname Strap reflected his six- foot six size and strength, linked to red hair and beard and an uproarious disposition seen in his greeting men with a slap on the back, bringing injury to many. The story advanced that in hunting he used his fists against beasts instead of a gun.
A grand group of tales, which Texas historian T. R. Fehrenbach compiled, give further evidence of the basis for Strap Buckner’s reputation: “He claims to have fought every male member of the Austin Colony at least once and some twice and to have fell a bear in barehanded combat . ..Local residents report that Strap’s old fighting instinct has almost disappeared as of late. Buckner attributes this to a fight he had with the devil in 1822 with the devil himself, when by his own admission he met his match.”
At a certain interlude Buckner grew disillusioned with Texas Empresario, Stephen F. Austin. Seeking recompense, he stated that he was the first to build a cabin in the territory of Austin’s Colony or even to forge a plow in a field. Furthermore, he claimed that he never asked a man for the first cent when eating under his roof. He additionally claimed to have lost more property via Indian depredations than any other man in the colony, with very few possible exceptions.
Regardless of disputes with Austin, the latter obviously held him in high regard. Evidence lies partially in Austin’s confidence in him as a negotiator with Indians. For example, in 1824 Buckner was among those commissioned to reach an agreement with the Waco and Tawakoni tribes.
Given Buckner’s reputation it is no mystery why Austin placed him in command of several successful efforts against the Karankawa Tribe. This was a ferocious tribe known to roast captives alive as women ate of their flesh even as the victim lay dying from flames, witnessing his life fading away. Buckner led a militia against the Karankawa in retaliation for their brutal murder of a colonist family.
Buckner never married, although legend holds that an Indian tribe offered him the hand of their exalted princess. His awesome life ended in the Battle of Velasco in 1832 sparked when Mexican forces sought to halt Texans seeking to provide a canon to allies at Anahuac.
Thus, through Strap Buckner, the “Spirit of the Filibuster” set the stage for the Texas Revolution.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
