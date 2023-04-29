When I wake up in the morning and peep through the blinds, I can feel the calming rays of sunshine streaming through, and green grass glittering with fresh morning dew.
Then, I say to myself, it’s going to be a lovely day. I speedily attempt to jump out of bed, but I’m soon reminded I am not as agile as I used to be. I say again to myself, it’s going to be a lovely day, anyway.
I step outside, I look up, and say, here comes the sun, then begin walking in the sun.
While on a Saturday afternoon drive and a short hike, I recognized there is something quite spectacular about viewing miles and miles of freshly manicured meadows and fields of bluebonnets, buttercups, and butterflies. So many parts of nature are breathtakingly beautiful.
As a result, green grass and wildflowers release a pleasant and tranquil fragrance in the atmosphere which alters my mood.
This serene and picturesque landscape reminds me of the days of my youth sleeping outside on the grass, under a century old oak tree right after lunch.
I can vividly recall one day at noon time snoring so loudly the honey bees buzzed by my head to hear my version of the sound of music (chuckle).
Yes, those were the good years of country style living.
Since then, I have experienced that all green grass is not equal. Some green grass is topped with colorful daisies and dandelions but wild weeds and stickers are a hidden bonus that stick in your feet, and cause you to hop along in a hurry to extract the snare.
Well, is your lawn ready for spring? If not, hire someone to take care of it for you. There will be a small cost, but the investment is worth having a beautiful lawn and guests admiring your handiwork.
Rest assured spring green is in, whether you’re flashing money here or there, or wearing it.
The color will work anytime during warm seasons. When in view and close proximity, notice flower fields in bloom are the perfect backdrop for you to take time and snap a few family photos.
Recently, I was self-diagnosed with an acute case of spring fever and I love it. My symptoms range from a little laziness, to a lack of focus, completing house chores, taking excessively long showers, and refusing to comb my tangled tresses.
I believe there is no cure for this fever.
So, I have decided to embrace spring fever, and continue springing forward and enjoy this season.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator with more than thirty years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
