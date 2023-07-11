Walker County has the distinction of being named twice, but for different Walkers. The first to have the honor was Robert J. Walker of Mississippi who introduced into the United States Congress the resolution to annex Texas to the Union. As he later became a Unionist during the Civil War, in 1863 the state legislature changed the honoree to Samuel H. Walker.
Though Samuel Walker would spend only five years in Texas, his sojourn was legend. Arriving in Texas in 1842, he was just in time to join the famous Mier Expedition, a group of Texans bent on repelling Mexican General Adrian Woll’s invasion of the state. Once there the Texans suffered captivity, some to embrace a bazaar death in the Black Bean Episode.
This meant the murder of one in ten of the near one hundred eighty- man Texan force. Upon placing 159 white and 17 black beans in a vessel, each Texas came under orders to draw a bean. Those drawing a black bean were among the unlucky numbers who suffered death. In this episode, Samuel Walker was one of the fortunate survivors.
However, trials and tribulation remained, as the survivors suffered a forced march over several hundred miles of desert terrain. Walker was among the first group to suffer further prison time, this in Tacubaya, a suburb of Mexico City. There their penalty rested in the order to build a road from Mexico City to Santa Anna’s summer villa.
The imaginative Samuel Walker managed to contrive and exercise an escape from this situation, to return to Texas. It was at this point, in 1844, that Walker joined the Texas Rangers. There, he exhibited exceptional valor in many expeditions of that fabled group.
Then Texas ceased to be a Republic to become a state of the United States in February 1846, setting the stage for the US- Mexican War. Walker volunteered to scout for General Zachary Taylor’s drive into Mexico. His duty lay in running messages through Mexican lines leading ultimately to the pivotal Battle of Monterrey.
Upon executing his duty in the initial stage of the Mexico War, Samuel Walker traveled to the eastern US to visit with Samuel Colt, giving him ideas for improvement of his colt pistol, an event which accorded him the namesake of a version of that fabled article.
On returning to join General Winfield Scott’s campaign for Mexico City, Walker met his demise, after five sparkling years of service to his adopted home base of Texas.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
