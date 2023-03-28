With assimilation of immigrants a hot issue currently, it is instructive to reflect upon the unique views on the issue of a person from our area who was highly influential in the early twentieth century. Orphaned by age seven, Royal Dixon spent his early years in and around Huntsville, while in his latter days he worked from an office in the forests that graced the Spring Creek region north of Houston. The uniqueness of Dixon lies in his linkage of immigrant assimilation to the ecology of the flora and fauna of the forest.
Dixon’s perspective bloomed as a lad while living with friends of his deceased parents near a forested area. Lacking local playmates, he spent his spare time in the woods where he came to feel as one with the whole forest ecology.
As he played in a make shift hideaway day after day, he became intrigued by a mother blue bird and her nesting young. One day the mother, apparently ill, fell from her perch into the jaws of a hungry cat. Approaching the nest, the father blue bird took notice and attempted a rescue, to no success. For a time, the father moaned over the nest of his young ones, then suddenly flew away. Shortly, though, he returned with a new mother for those youngsters.
The drama of the blue birds led Royal Dixon to realize the commonality of human and animal psychology and habits. In both these spheres, Royal insisted, reflected was family love and loyalty and need for security and friendship. These things, he reasoned, called for assimilation to a core system of behavior, a system that found further reflection in human ecology.
Over time, Royal Dixon attended the institution later named Sam Houston State University enroute to receiving the title of special student at the University of Chicago. He went on to become a major player and author on flora and fauna, writing numerous best-selling books while speaking before multiple thousands at prestigious events. Among the best-selling of his 28 books, the title of four of them began with the words, The Human Side of, to add, respectively, Plants, Birds, Insects and Animals.
As the US entered the era giving vent to the First World War, Royal turned his interests to working with the Assimilationist Movement. For a time, he was vice president of the “League of Foreign- Born Citizens” and an editor of The Immigrants in America Review. Additionally, in 1916 Macmillan Company published his landmark book, Americanization.
Extracting from extensive study of flora and fauna, Dixon embraced the concept that human ecology necessitated that immigrants to the United States engage fundamentally a primary loyalty to their new home. He saw assimilation as a necessity for stability of all parties, native as well as immigrants. The Assimilationist Creed was open, however, to immigrants retaining a subsidiary cleaving to their native culture, should it not inhibit a primary loyalty to the nation.
Dixon and the Assimilationist Movement, then, took a mid-road between those such Theodore Roosevelt who preached hyper or total assimilation and those who would tender for immigrants a primary loyalty to their country of origin.
Thus does Royal Dixon echo Sam Houston’s primary loyalty to country linked to continuing and visible ties to his adopted Cherokee Nation.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
