Using today’s standards it may never be known if daddies still come in the same form as mine. My dad was not well-educated, sat on no appointed local, state or federal boards, he was not a prodigious reader (like my mom) but he was a lot of other things.
He spoke only German until he started school, but spoke English without a trace of an accent. He arose early and worked long days operating our farm. He was a good steward to the animals in his care, his farm equipment was kept in excellent condition, his corn and grain fields were weed less, his crop rows were straight as were his livestock fences. He ate 3 big and 3 small meals a day but remained a slender, six-foot, handsome man all his life. He was honest, kind, calm and soft spoken. He was a good daddy and a loving husband but he could cuss like none other.
His cussing was rare, never around family members or in the house. But we all over heard him at one time or another and wondered where he learned to swear like that. He didn’t raise his voice and was unfailingly kind and considerate to my mom and us kids. It never occurred to us to be anything but respectful in our behavior and do not recall him having to lecture us about it. We knew how we were expected to behave and behaved as was expected. I have never figured out how he did it.
He was a self-taught country fiddler and a smooth dancer. He taught his three daughters how to dance: waltz, foxtrot (two-step) and schottische. With the dining room table pushed aside, Mom would play the piano and we danced with our dad and he would coach us on how to “follow”.
In the evenings when in the mood to play his fiddle he would remove it from where it rested, uncovered, on top of the upright piano and would say to one of us, “come chord for me”. After arrival on the piano bench as he tuned his fiddle, he would say “Let me hear a D”, or an A, an E or a G. I wasn’t much of a piano player but chording came easy. And we would make music as the rest of the family seemed to ignore the whole process.
It was always the kids who carried lunch to Dad in the fields. We also got to share it with him and were granted the privilege of “riding a round” on whatever equipment was being used. A “round” meant one trip to the end of the field row and back and could mean sitting on the hard iron two-inch wide bar of a horse-drawn single row cultivator. Later they became tractor rides but all were special.
One day while crawling through a fence carrying Dad’s 4 o’clock lunch, I dropped the lunch pail, the lid flipped open and his sandwich fell out unto the soft dusty ground and one side of the sandwich was covered with dirt. There was a nearby water well pump and I decided to clean up the sandwich. While pumping the handle up and down, the sandwich was held under the stream of water. Cupping the soggy sandwich in my hand, it was carefully replaced in the lunch pail and I proceeded on to meet Dad at the end of the field row. We sat down together in the newly turned soil, he opened the pail, reached for his sandwich and the soggy mess fell through his fingers to the ground. He looked up and said “What’s this?” I meekly said his sandwich fell in the dirt and I tried to wash it off. I will never forget his laugh at that moment. He had a great laugh. Then he said, “Margie, didn’t you know you can’t wash bread?” With a chuckle he picked up the unsullied rest of his snack and we ate the remaining food together. I loved his smell: A combination of fresh air, newly turned soil, leather, cigarette smoke, a hint of sweat and my mom’s laundry soap.
He died of leukemia at the age of 79. To my knowledge he never did a mean or petty thing to friend, family or neighbor. His funeral was held on a cold, January day in South Dakota, the wind chill was 39 below zero but the church was filled to overflowing with those who came to pay last respects to this good man, this plower of straight furrows. My daddy.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladoss@gmail.com
