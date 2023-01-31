A gang of “Christians” ripped our church’s ant-death penalty sign down and stomped on it. The crime was caught by our security camera and HPD did not investigate.
Later another “Christian” stole the sign and our security guard wrote down the license number of the thief’s truck and called HPD. They caught the man and made him bring the sign back. My security man and I met the police officers and the thief and I asked them to fine the man $5 and let him go.
They refused, saying, “He has a Christian cross around his neck so he didn’t do anything wrong” and refused to fine him even one red cent.
The young man went into our Library of Texana, after agreeing to tell us what went through his mind to believe that stealing our church sign was not a crime.
He said, “In our church all you have to do to go to heaven is say, “I believe in Jesus, Jesus is my savior - please forgive me”. That’s great is the person believing that he is saved stops stealing, raping, killing, molesting children etc.
However he went on to say, “Once saved, always saved, and all future sins are pre-forgiven in advance”, which has resulted in unabated criminal acts ever since “Christian” fanatics, that I call The Christian Taliban,adopted and spread that belief.
The thief went on to say that Jesus is in favor of the death penalty and even likes for innocent people to be executed so they can be with Jesus sooner.
Not knowing that our former Chief of Police was a member of the same denomination, which I believe to be a dangerous cult, I went to see him and asked him to fine the young man $5 and let him go. The chief not only refused to fine the man but told me that I am going to “burn in the fires of hell” because I am not a “Christian”. Jesus, was a Jew and not a “Christian” and formulated the religious philosophy of our church: The Universal Ethician Church.
Since the chief obviously had zero respect for me or our church I was reluctant to call HPD myself when a gang of druggies invaded our $600k house at 1700 Ave S. I relied on the neighbors to call HPD which they say they did repeatedly and yet no one was ever arrested in spite of a druggie campsite in the woods behind Avenue S and trespass and thefts in the neighborhood coming from the druggies in our house and the druggie camp.
Some of the druggies were dangerous and assaultive and we couldn’t evict them during COVID and we were afraid to anyway, fearing that they would retaliate and blow up the meth lab we believed they were operating in the basement.
They blew up the meth lab anyway, doing at least $300k in uninsured damages. HPD told me that the head druggie had a drug related criminal history, stole her father’s social security checks and said that after the explosion and fire they found stolen credit cards and knew the names of the two arsonists that started the fire, yet to date there have been no arrests, I believe do to the fact that HPD has been obviously infected with the belief that since I am going to “burn in the fires of hell”, I am unworthy of police protection.
The corruption has infected city staff that is trying to fine me $1,222.by making fraudulent criminal charges against me, saying that the house is dilapidated, there is garbage in the yard, rubbish and making other slanderous and libelous false claims.
To date I have had to spend $37,269 making the place look good and I am looking at $50,000 including overhead and the little bit of work to be 100% finished.
Falsely intimidating a handicapped 77 year old senior citizen without factual basis when in fact the house would still be intact if it wasn’t for the very serious religious fanaticism coming from HPD that allowed the house to be used as a druggie operation, is no doubt elder abuse and I believe was in retaliation for the Public Information Act PIR, I sent to the city about violations of law in regard to the city library fiasco, just three days before I was issued the bogus citation that arrived by certified mail at my office on Jan 28th. I believe that retaliation by city staff may be a form of hate crime since the entire ordeal was caused by religious persecution of me and our church.
Hate crimes against our church in San Jacinto County are even worse. Our 1845 “Convivencia” Synagogue, Christian Church and Mosque was burned to the ground on December 21-22, 2021 and there has been zero investigation into the obvious professional arson fire as required by Federal Law.
The meticulously restored worship center and museum was one of the most important historic buildings in the State of Texas and was associated with Sam Houston and the Choctaw Indians.
There have been dozens of crimes against our sacred properties since 2006 when we refused to sell out to the billionaire Sheiks and their partners for the establishment of the third Disney city on our 12 miles of waterfront on 3,500 acres.
I wonder what HPD would do to me if I had stolen the sign at one of our beloved churches in Huntsville? Chances I would be given a long prison term.
George H. Russell is the President the Ethician Foundation. He can be reached at ghr@cyberclone.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.