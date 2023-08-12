On Aug. 1, 2023, the city of Huntsville held a final public forum to display the current version of the proposed zoning ordinance.
My recollection of what was stated is the zoning districts would be a continuation of the comprehensive plan that has been in place for many years. This move would modify the (4) districts into (10) classification districts.
Since 2015 our planning and development department has changed dramatically. Additional rules and regulations regarding development, permitting requirements, submission requirements have increased substantially for us in the last 8 years.
The zoning plan was started well over a year ago but seems to morph each time a complaint is heard.
The map is recolored, emails go out and reissued and a fee will surely accompany these changes. The presentation by city officials stated this has been an ongoing process for over a year. That is true because of the date but a little misleading.
There is an archive posting on the city website stating that on Nov. 4, 2020, the firm Kendig Keast Collaborative would be working on updating the city’s comprehensive plan.
I have tried for weeks to resolve a simple question. City officials stated publicly that there were no additional costs to the citizens.
Former Mayor Bill Green spoke to address this issue directly. Mr. Green, PhD has multiple degrees in economics and professor emeritus at SHSU cited 100’s of studies that imply the opposite.
Our community has known and trusted Bill’s guidance for a long time and I personally have always admired his knowledge and value his friendship today. Having read through the proposed changes I see that the cost to developers will be substantial.
This ordinance will dictate the design of buildings, aesthetics, and accessory elements that will increase the cost of the planning, engineering, architecture, time, and construction costs.
When that cost increases, so does the assessment of the surrounding land. The opposite can be true if you are zoned industrial. Who would buy your home if an industrial plant was erected next to your home?
The current management districts do provide protection. Laws such as the engineering, surveying, architectural practice acts or adopted versions of the International Building codes, International Residential Codes, Mechanical, Plumbing, and Electrical codes, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, FEMA flood plain, Texas Land Use Laws, County planning ordinances, and local ordinances.
How much did we spend on this unwanted ordinance? I did see that the firm was awarded $100,000 for updating the comprehensive plan in 2020. This part, which is the creation of the maps and copying and pasting the words from other ordinances, is a separate but more lucrative contract.
I have asked various people in our community what the cost was because I can’t find anything on the city’s website. The figure I was given by three sources was approximately $800,000 but I have not found any documents on file to back this amount up.
What about internal costs associated with city officials working for over three years with this group? How much time did that cost the taxpayers? It would not surprise me to see a combined figure of well over $1,000,000 of our money spent on a piece of legislation that not one single citizen asked for.
This ordinance doesn’t fix any problem that we have or address future sewer capacity, water distribution and demands, or city services that could be impacted if development continues.
Social media, the internet, and access to information is at its greatest point in history with new information added daily. The volume of news sources and information from health to opinions grows substantially with each hour. It’s hard to believe we had to go to the library just a few decades ago to look something up using the Dewey Decimal system.
However, when we go to any city of Huntsville site on social media it says, “The comments have been turned off by the user” or in the case with any city department social media, comments are not allowed for any posting.
HPD asks for help in identifying people or incidents in their postings. Yet, there is no place to ask a question or make a comment besides sending an email. There is no excuse for this policy enacted by non-elected officials.
The same is true with city council meetings when you would like to make your position known. Attendance is required to make a comment and immediately I think of older people who cannot attend publicly because of poor health, age, or eyesight.
Sadly, their voices remain unheard but according to city officials, they don’t have to allow comments. This policy contradicts the position of other cities that we follow. For instance, Friendswood PD has a weekly crime solving post and refers to its followers as Facebook Detectives.
Constable Phillip Cash in Montgomery County does an excellent job as a community news source and personally interacts with messages. Boating, crime, weather, traffic, complaints are all heard and addressed openly.
This is typical in all cities except Huntsville Texas. It’s a great tool for building trust and inclusion with the community served.
Let us all do a better job of staying informed as citizens because that is where it starts. The city council should direct our city employees to open dialog with the community on social media platforms.
Interact daily and build trust and relationships with the people that are served. I personally think live meetings should be seen during the meetings by council members in real time.
In closing, before a decision is made, please ask yourself a simple question. Is this ordinance needed and is it for the good of all men?
Don Martinez is a resident of Huntsville. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1993, is a design consultant to engineers, architects, and General Contractors. He has been a Liaison/Owner’s Representative for The University of Texas Medical Branch, the state of Texas, City of Houston, Motorola Corporation, and a laundry list of corporations for their construction programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.