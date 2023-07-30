I’m not an attorney but all contracts, agreements, and legislation contain a list of elements such as “who, what, where, when, and why,” to identify the obligation for each party. The same can be said of an ordinance that is being proposed by the City of Huntsville that has the potential to change our beloved city. Words such as protect, steer, guide, and smart are all used in publications to push this socialist agenda. The term socialism is, “a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole” and that is exactly what this proposed ordinance does. Our land will be controlled by the bureaucrats who work for us if the city council adopts this unwanted legislation.
Every time a law or ordinance goes into effect, you have winners and losers. So, let’s start with “who” and look at a few elements that everyone will find interesting. Who proposed this piece of legislation and who benefits? It was very apparent who is responsible when 100% of the people who listened to the presentation at the public library in June spoke against it. The silence was deafening when they asked for people to speak in favor of zoning. However, you could see the look of shock when the speaker asked for hands of those to speak against it. They were visually disturbed when they saw my hand raise and a smile upon my face. I was even warned about personal attacks towards persons who are attacking my rights and yours. So, I was very careful to point out that the city official doesn’t live in the city and therefore would not be affected by the ordinance which they offer. I casually mentioned that the steering committee seems to contain one individual that is local, but all others are from Chicago, Pennsylvania, and everywhere but here in the Lone Star State. The city of Huntsville hired a consulting firm to come to our town and evaluate the best use of our property. They don’t own your land, they don’t pay the taxes on your land, they never discussed this with the citizens, but they have plans for your land that would best serve our community as a whole.
The most arrogant and frustrating part was the opening dialog of the public meeting. Our public officials stated, “We are not here to answer questions” which is odd. This was the first time many had even heard of this proposed ordinance. The city officials claim it was advertised in the local newspaper which meets the bare minimum of their legal obligation. Fines, fees, and permissions are all tied to this ordinance through Local Government Code, Ch. 211.007 and I suggest each of you look at zoning definitions for home rule cities. You will not be able to get a permit to renovate or build what you want on land that belongs to you if it does not fall within these definitions. One recourse would be to pay the city and file an appeal to be heard by the variance board where you will be officially told, “NO” after a few weeks or months. This ordinance also affects the taxable value of each property by the land use classification. Some properties will increase in value and others will be devalued.
Over the last three years, we have all been shocked at the property values in our town. We are seeing property listings rise as the financial impact of these levies affects everyone who owns land. This zoning will add additional fees to permitting and fines. Some of the language such as “Permitted by right” or “Use by right” is used in this language. Currently, “Use by Right” is what we have and generally describes the M classification known as management districts. Simply meaning you can build what you like with compliance that meets the requirements of the 2021 International Building or Residential Codes that are adopted. The term, “Permitted by Right,” in zoning laws refers to a property owner’s use of property and structures that are erected upon the land. If your land is not in the right district, you will be denied a permit.
So, we know who is behind this and where it will take effect. So on Sept. 1, 2023, if the city council votes to pass this unwanted government overreach. The last of the original items identified is why? It’s all about their control, our land, and our money. At a time when we look at our public-school systems showing 18% of the students not graduating, our limited job growth, lack of industries for those graduates who do not plan to attend college, are there not more important issues to address? The job growth numbers are a joke because who honestly wants to biggie size fries as a career. Our town needs to attract quality employment where benefits are available.
Huntsville is located between two major cities and should take advantage of the best and brightest who graduate from Huntsville High School and Sam Houston State University. Unlike our city council and steering committee, our town has diversity. We are a mixture of culture, race, religion, and creed. Send a message to every city council member and state that this ordinance needs to be abolished and furthermore, hold those persons accountable who proposed this insanity.
Don Martinez is a resident of Huntsville. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1993, is a design consultant to engineers, architects, and General Contractors. He has been a Liaison/Owner’s Representative for The University of Texas Medical Branch, the state of Texas, City of Houston, Motorola Corporation, and a laundry list of corporations for their construction programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.