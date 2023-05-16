I recall the week that the State of Texas announced that public school would not resume in-person lectures for the remainder of the school year in Spring 2020. My oldest, who was in the fourth grade at the time, was devastated, announcing, “everyone’s going to be stupid in the new year,” referencing that classmates would not be getting the attention that they needed as they learned new materials. Here we are, three years later, and we are seeing the productivity of those years – or lack thereof – right here in Huntsville Independent School District.
Last week, my youngest was given a “fun project”, in which every student in her class was assigned a state and they had to find facts about their state to present in a slideshow format to their class. Each assignment was written down on a sticky note and passed out to the students, then each student read the assignment back to their teacher, who made a note of said assignment. My child’s assignment: Washington, D.C. You read that right; her state assignment was Washington, D.C. As she was telling us about her assignment that day, she inquired, “I thought you said that Washington, D.C. was not a state?” Well, it’s not. She was sent back to school the next day to discuss her assignment with her teacher. Needless to say, she was still assigned D.C, so Wednesday morning, she was told to go straight to her teacher before going to homeroom and discuss with her why she was assigned D.C. instead of a state. Per my child, the conversation was, “did you know you gave me Washington, D.C?”, to which she was assured that was her assignment. My strongminded child, who was given an assignment of clarification by us before reporting to school that morning, continued with, “But D.C. stands for the District of Colombia,” and the teacher still agreed that it was her state assignment.
I would like to take this time to thank the teacher who, standing in the hallway, overheard this conversation and offered back up to my child. It was only after this teacher agreed with my daughter that D.C. is not a state and that the assignment should have been the state of Washington. At that time, my daughter’s teacher, a first-year teacher, went to the internet to confirm before changing my child’s assignment to the State of Washington. This is the productivity of COVID educations.
Then this week, we received our yearbooks. It’s what the kids look forward to every year, to have a signing party with their friends, and to have this tangible moment frozen in time to help memorialize who they were during this year. Only we never expect a botched cover with spelling errors. Mind you, mistakes happen, spelling mistakes are the worst when they’re in print for a celebration. I cannot tell you how many times I have ordered t-shirts or promotional items from local print shops, invitations online, performance programs from the campus printer. There is always a draft item that someone has to review, or proof read, and sign in approval before the final print of the entire order. Unfortunately, that step seems to have been skipped at Scott Johnson Elementary “Schol”. But okay, it will be fixed, right? Wrong.
My phone call the next day to ask for the intended resolution was returned by the school secretary. I was immediately told that “there will be no reprints”, and then met with, “I have ordered plenty of things, like invitations, online and they had misspelled words.” That’s great, if it doesn’t bother you personally, but this item was bought and paid for by parents or guardians of these kids. Imagine my surprise when the secretary told me, “and this is a gift anyway.” She only paused for a moment when I explained that it was indeed not a gift when I paid for it, and yearbooks are not cheap. She corrected her statement with, “well, the work is a gift.” All I could do was laugh.
Assignments such as yearbook committee may not be the official title of the educator in charge, but it does fall under that fine print on everyone’s job description of other duties as assigned. And while things have most definitely changed since I was in school, I imagine that if a teacher is not up for taking on this assignment, it can be discussed with his or her administrator and reassigned. But it is a duty nonetheless for which the teacher receives a salary. Therefore, even the work, as the SJE secretary tried to spin this mistake, is not a gift. It is a paid assignment. The school just does not care enough to remedy the issue. They would, instead, prefer to have these books on shelves for years to come so that their alumni can forever recall that time that the school did not correct their mistakes, but instead made excuses. This is post-COVID education.
Jennifer Arthur is a resident of Huntsville, nurse, wife and mother of two.
