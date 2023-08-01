Defining gender within the many cultures and societies of the world has not been a problem until recent times.
Our nation is experiencing troubling controversies on all levels trying to deal with who can be referred to as a she or a he.
The solution does not seem forthcoming and in the meantime segments of our society are fighting like a bunch of cats trying to hold the line when the lines have become too blurred to determine.
Because I am old and wise, (or should be) I am proposing a solution to this sticky problem; cut and dried, your best bet, whatever, black, white-gray or either-or do not a definition of gender make. I am working on a solution that takes us back to the level of our cells of which all human bodies contain approximately 30 trillion.
Each of those cells contain chromosomes and human females have two X chromosomes and men have an X and a Y chromosome which make them males. Men can supply an X or a Y chromosome at the time of conception and if an X was supplied, the fetus is a girl, if a Y was supplied the child will be male. There are anomalies where the chromosomes stray and create conditions that fall outside the range of what is considered normal which is understandable and rare.
Thus my solution will be made on the elementary level which would mean all labeling would be simplified to the designation of X or Y. Restrooms would be X or Y.
Clothing would be X or Y: Baby X clothing on aisle 2, etc. Sports competitions throughout the land would be X or Y teams. Schools would have Y teams and X teams. Period.
How is that different from our present day designation and resulting controversies? Let me count the ways. At a very young age, an X or a Y would be tattooed on each person’s forehead which would indicate their gender as designated on their birth certificate. It could become the national beauty spot for which we would be known and admired throughout the world. The forehead tattoo would be the official legal gender I.D. in all activities or eligibilities.
So those who choose to be neither black nor white but choose to live in the realm of gray would be fine but their eligibility to compete in sports for instance would be relegated to Y or X which in turn would be according to the letter on their forehead.
Of course this would be mandated by our government which loves to decide everything including what we can or cannot say, how we say it as well as what we can do and cannot do. This would be an addendum to the many rules and regulations that abound on who does or doesn’t do whatever it is they do.
Now instead of the majority of citizens having to adapt to the changes for a few, the few could adapt to the preferences of the many. Easy peasy. This is one way of looking at fair and equal, knowing what is fair is not always equal and what is equal is not always fair. This solution would fit into DEI. It accepts diversity, it is equal and inclusive. Or is it?
There is one problem that dangles, yet unsolved: When a he or a she is called a them or a they, how do we justify using a plural to describe a singular pronoun? Oh be still my heart!
Grammarians of the world arise! A random set of thoughts set in a narrative to amuse.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.