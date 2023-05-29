Now is the time for all potential voters to prepare themselves for the up coming November 2023 Elections. Are you registered to vote? Have you moved and need to update your information? What are the pressing issues that affect you and your family? Who do you trust?
As of May 18, five statewide ballot measures are certified to appear on the ballot in Texas in 2023.
The Texas State Legislature voted to refer four amendments to the November ballot related to issuing bonds for conservation districts, establishing a right to farming and ranching, increasing the mandatory retirement age for state judges and justices, abolishing the office of Galveston County treasurer and providing for tax exemptions on medical equipment and inventory.
Thanks to technology, citizens are able to observe their elected officials in action. The Texas Legislature when in session is live streamed via your computer or cellphone. The Committee Meetings are also available for viewing and archived. There are no state seats on the ballot for November.
Walker County Commissioners Court can be viewed on YouTube or Zoom with a convenient link on the county web page. The Court meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. There are no county positions on the ballot for November.
The City of Huntsville (COH) has four wards and the mayor position on the ballot. Interested candidates are required to live in the ward they would like to represent. The mayoral position does not have residential requirements. The COH webpage has more information on candidate qualifications.
The COH meets the first and third Tuesday of each month and the meetings are live streamed via Facebook. These meetings are also archived on the COH website. This provides a great opportunity for the public to watch the city council in session. Individuals interested in being a candidate, these live streaming can be enlightening.
I recently watched the latest live stream of the council meeting on May 16 and it was business as usual. They voted to spend more money on an animal shelter than to complete the original plan for the Martin Luther King Center. My PTSD (as a former councilmember) was returning as I watched staff present the status of the various projects and observed the vote.
Yes, I’ve taken this matter to heart because that community has historically been neglected. The current basketball pavilion is rusting and in need of floor finish to prevent slipping when wet. The bathroom is not fit for man or beast.
A group of citizens have lobbied council for over three years for improvement to this city facility. But it has fallen on deaf ears and with empty promises.
Crimes involving the youth in our community have become more violent and more frequent. Viable community recreational activities are a lot cheaper than prisons.
Huntsville’s Ward 3 is undergoing new developments with the school district’s successful bond passage and the Boys and Girls Club plans for expansion. Why would you not continue this positive impact?
I digressed almost to the point of no return. Growth and management are the two main challenges for the City of Huntsville and Walker County. How do we preserve our small town essence but allow for opportunities to come and provide good jobs? What incentives can we provide to graduates of SHSU to stay in Huntsville and share those freshly educated minds.
Every area of Huntsville is in need of services ranging from road upkeep, residential flooding, lack of side walks, neighborhood eye sores, substandard housing, old water lines and growth management.
Who are the individuals that can demonstrate their commitment to Huntsville while managing resources in a fair equitable way and without personal agendas. Who has a shared vision with our life long residents? Who has common sense? Don’t laugh. As I live and breath, common sense ain’t so common these days.
I digress again. A Texas State Representative from my father’s home town, is defending a bill (House Bill 3297) that would eliminate state safety inspections for non-commercial vehicles. I really enjoyed paying the $7 for an inspection knowing that other vehicles were subject to the same review and this would make our roads safer. You get to decide on this one.
In summary, you get what you vote for. Make informed decisions because the consequences will be long lasting. God Bless.
Dee Howard Mullins is a reporter for the Item. She has served on Huntsville City Council and is a retired Federal employee. She can be reached at deehm@itemonline.com.
