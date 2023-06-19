Those who grew up the in the 1950s and 1960s may remember the “fat kid” in your classroom. There was usually just one, and he suffered a lot of ridicule and teasing. Kids then and now could be unmerciful. Sixty-odd years later, that hefty kid isn’t alone anymore.
The World Obesity Federation (yes, there is one) predicts that by 2035, over half (51%) of the world’s population aged 5 to adult will be overweight or obese. As of 2020, 38% of us fell into the overweight or obese categories. In the United States about 58% of adults will be obese by year 2035.
Sixty-five years ago, parents who had pinched pennies through the Great Depression and grown World War II victory gardens were raising their kids. Prior to air conditioning, kids played outside year-round, roller-skating and riding bikes in my neighborhood. No computer screens to stare at. No cell phones.
Families regularly ate meals together at home. Fast food had only just been invented; McDonalds had not yet sold its billionth burger. “Eating out” at a restaurant was a special occasion. Those were different times.
Some may remember the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, with its sit-ups and shuttle run, introduced in the early sixties, targeting the “fat kid.” And no, that is not a nice term. With the passage of time, however, there has been less pressure to limit food intake, less body shaming, and larger portions in restaurants. That’s the so-called “good” news.
The bad news is that as of last year 77% of Americans aged 17 to 24 were unfit for military service. Since the military ultimately reflects national social trends belatedly, the problem isn’t with the armed forces, it’s with us.
To be fair, potential inductees who fail entrance exams due to criminal behavior and medical shortcomings were also included in the 77%. As an Army general put it, young Americans are either too obese, too sick, or too criminal to serve in the military.
Numerous plausible reasons for this sad state of affairs can be offered up. Fast food is now firmly entrenched in our culture. Good healthy food costs more than unhealthy food. Processed food is less healthy for us but we eat more of it. Soft drinks, laden with sugar, proliferate. Advertising beckons the appetite. Sports is something engaged in by a minority of the population, excepting spectator sports. Families eat together less and eat out/take out more. Excessive body fat can increase risks for heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, and joint pain.
Pediatric obesity affected only 5% of kids in the 1960s. By the eighties the rate had doubled, by 2000 it had tripled, and by 2018 quadrupled, according to the New York Times. Nearly 1 in 5 children are obese and young adults are gaining the most weight the fastest.
There is also a hypothesis that weight gain and loss are connected to genetics, that it is not simply a lack of will power. All in all, it’s a complicated problem affecting most people in this country and it only seems to be getting worse. What to do? What about a miracle drug? People have found the diabetes drug Ozempic to have weight loss-inducing qualities, helping to curb hunger pangs and make the user feel full longer.
The demand for Ozempic (Semaglutide) shot up as did sales, at the rate of 59% the first nine months of 2022. Diabetes patients must compete with dieters now for the drug. And apparently one must continue taking the drug indefinitely. Still, it’s easier to take a pill than achieve long-term behavioral changes.
It doesn’t seem that government programs, the medical community, or education have been able to blunt this skyrocketing trend toward obesity. The answer for the youngest generation may lie where it always has – with the family.
The family literally sets the table. Eating habits are acquired from parents. Nutritious food and a regular eating routine are responsibilities of parents. Parents take the lead in regular exercise when they play with their kids and encourage daily activity.
Perhaps you have found the age-old adage to be true: it won’t happen unless you do it yourself. Obesity will not go away because we shame people or we are more tolerant, or because big box stores display giant photos of large women in their underwear on their walls. Come to think of it, maybe it would be better not to put pictures of any size women in their undies on the walls. Or of men either. A little dignity goes a long way in today’s dignity-starved world.
But not all parents are doing what they should to keep their kids healthy, you say. Obviously. We must find a way to encourage them to attack the problem a little harder for themselves and their kids, or watch those obesity figures continue to spiral upward, along with healthcare costs.
As anyone (including this writer) who has tried to lose unwanted weight can attest, it’s better not to gain it in the first place than it is to go through a prolonged attempt to lose it. One thing is for sure: no one else can do it for us.
I think we can agree that the right approach for parents with their overweight kids is “I want you to eat what’s good for you and be as healthy as you can possibly be, but I will always love you regardless. Now, go outside and have some fun.”
If a family member tries to lose weight, keep that promise in mind as you set the example for healthy eating. And as you do, here’s to your health.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.