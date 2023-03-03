Football gave us the expression “moving the goalposts.” Years ago, goalposts were in the field of play and wider than they are now. Field goals were too easy, so goalposts were narrowed and moved farther back to make kicks harder. The objective was to induce more touchdowns. Maybe the change merely produced better field goal kickers. But that’s beside the point.
In the broader sense, if someone moves the goalposts, they change the rules in order to gain an advantage and make success more difficult for the other side. For example, the qualifications for a promotion might be changed in the middle of the process to eliminate competitors.
Let’s shift the paradigm slightly and define moving the goalposts as changing the rules to make playing the game easier for YOUR side. Imagine that playing football in your league has made it tough for you to win. So, you change the rules to eliminate fouls and penalties, things that result from your mistakes and slow the game down. The game is now faster, and favors your team, but you find more injuries as unintended consequences.
Off the field, in our everyday world, we could be guilty of moving the goalposts for our own benefit. When certain longstanding rules of conduct seem unnecessary, confining, and inconvenient, we change them. Laws concerning marijuana, for instance.
Marijuana for personal use has become legal in many states after proponents argued laws were too strict and the drug was relatively harmless. Why not tax it and eliminate the criminalization of users? What could go wrong?
So the laws were changed. However, unintended consequences arose. Today’s marijuana is not the low-strength variety of the last century, but highly potent and arguably much more addictive. The illegal trade is still thriving, and taxes are avoided. Intoxication is longer-lasting than alcohol, driving is impaired, and packaging attracts children.
Likewise, legalized gambling has long been advocated to solve our problems by increasing state revenue to address social issues. After all, other states have it and we don’t want our people going to their state to gamble. Remember the introduction of horse-racing to Texas in the 1980s? How much has that impacted the state’s coffers? How do we measure money removed from the productive economy and spent in the gambling industry? How does more and legal gambling favorably affect the average household?
Censorship is an unpopular infringement on our right to be informed and entertained, isn’t it? Less censorship means we can freely acknowledge the receding limits on sexual behavior, and we can be more honest about our sexuality. We know sex sells products and enhances entertainment. So why not admit it and loosen up? Change the rules.
And we have. Entertainment has pressed the envelope over the past 50 years and bears little resemblance to the “golden age” when publicly available entertainment was considered “family entertainment,” and some images, humor, and adult situations were avoided for the sake of impressionable children. Now we flash codes on the screen as a warning that yep – it’s coming right up.
As a simplistic example, Magnum P.I. is a popular TV program which passes for family fare. The series left CBS for NBC recently. Formerly, the plot had Magnum carefully avoiding a sexual relationship with his boss/co-worker, befitting professionalism and generally accepted workplace norms.
Not so with the new NBC Magnum, who showered with her in the first episode. We live in an era of sexual harassment awareness but those rules don’t apply to entertainment. Much as they don’t apply in musical performances, where crotch-grabbing is now artistic expression. No need to worry about impressionable kids; they’re used to it by now. Sex sells.
Related to entertainment is our public discourse. Is public profanity a bit more common today? After all, it’s how we talk in private, so why not be honest about it and less hypocritical? Or so goes the argument.
Now profanity occupies a larger place at the table, in boardrooms, in entertainment media, in the classroom, social media, and lately, in our public political debates and speeches. Vulgarity is OK, and you’ll find it in elementary school too. Is all this honesty and openness more refreshing; does it improve your quality of life, or is it more like stale cigarette smoke on your clothes?
We periodically change the rules in our political process by gerrymandering, whereby the latest election winner gets to make the rules for the next contest. There’s not a more classic example of moving the goalposts: changing boundaries, diluting the minority vote, favoring incumbents, and minimizing competitive races. It’s been accepted forever, but how does it better the democratic process?
Churches and entire denominations are tempted to move the goalposts of their faith. We find folks abandoning millennia-old doctrine to keep pace with ever-changing cultural “progress,” with very mixed results. Some have found it important to change God’s gender. Others okay behavior prohibited by their own Bible in the name of social progress and tolerance.
When society is all about relaxing rules, why be uptight and confined by centuries-old behavioral dictates? It’s easier to gradually move the goalposts, and more popular. However, adherents then look and act like the rest of the crowd; not the way to grow your brand.
Does anyone sense a trend toward taking the easy way out, avoiding rather than overcoming obstacles, going along to get along, and fitting in rather than setting the example?
Do we regularly see a mindset that says the rules don’t apply to me or my child; that I deserve special treatment? That the game of life is unfair and I want the goalposts moved, in my favor. That seems to be the direction we are headed, as individuals and as a nation. It may be popular but it’s not a path to greatness.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.