In 1819, the Adams-Onis Treaty marked the close of the first stage of the great westward expansion, an expansion featuring US effective control of lands east of the Mississippi River and westward to the Sabine.
However, this grand act simultaneously sparked calls to expand beyond the Sabine to the Rio Grande. Pursuing this dream was Dr. James Long of Natchez, Mississippi who orchestrated the drive to establish a Republic of Texas in 1819, a follow-on to a failed effort in 1813 by a mixed force of Mexicans, Anglos and Alabama-Coushatta Indians.
What could have possessed James Long to take such a risk, with the odds heavily against him? Enter a prime source of his motivation, his wife Jane Wilkinson Long.
For starters, Jane was the niece of General James Wilkinson, a man of the highest order of intrigue, both in the saga which set conditions for US success in the Adams Onis Treaty and in the initial drive to secure the land of Texas.
Orphaned at age fourteen, on the eve of her seventeenth birthday Jane became the wife of Dr. James Long. When Dr. Long began his drive to secure Texas in 1819, the couple had a near four- year-old daughter named Ann, while Jane was set to deliver a second child.
After that delivery, Jane deposited the baby with relatives, and with Ann and a then some ten old servant girl named Kian, joined her husband in Texas.
Soon the Spanish ended the first stage of the James Long Saga. Not to be outdone, however, Long, with Jane and others, in 1820 set up Fort Las Casas on Bolivar Peninsula as a guard against interventions into Galveston Island.
In September 1821, Long and his team set out for Bahia, leaving Jane, Ann and Kian behind, promising to return soon.
On December 21st, in the utter cold, Jane Long gave birth to another daughter, by then with only the help of Ann and Kian.
Determined was Jane to stay until her husband returned. Consequently, to keep enemies at bay, each day she fired guns from the fort with the Red Flag of the Second Republic displayed, as she and her young charges fed on corn meal, salted fish and oysters.
On finally hearing the news of her husband’s capture and death in Mexico City, she eventually parleyed that event into a grant in later Richmond. Before settling there, however, she set up a boarding house in San Felipe and later Brazoria where she did yeoman spy work for Texas in its Battle for Independence, finally to settle on her grant where she passed into eternity at age 82.
Meanwhile, she had fended off romantic overtures from many celebrities of Revolutionary Texas and lived to see herself named “The Mother of Texas”, an inspiration of loyalty to family and country reflected in the nobility of spirit underpinning the short-lived second Texas Republic.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
