Viewing my list of what is rarely seen anymore made me realize that some are sorely missed and others definitely are not. Discontinued courtesies and behaviors will not be discussed, they would be entirely too numerous to consider so will concern myself solely with a few things relegated to history in my lifetime.
In the not too distant past, children’s clothing fell into three categories: play clothes, school clothes and church clothes. At this point in time there is one category: jeans, shirts and athletic shoes and one will find them at play, at school and at church. Unless your son is in a wedding it is doubtful he will ever wear a suit and tie until his wedding day.
Scheduled mealtimes when the entire family sits down together for meals was a tradition at our house oh so many moons ago. A recent poll among teens stated it was rare that their families sat together for meals, mainly due to diverse schedules.
The family table was where parents found out what kids were doing and thinking. Unfortunately after teaching them not to talk and chew food at the same time, it was while eating and chewing that they all wanted to talk at once. Since jaws and lips were moving it must have seemed logical to talk as well. The results are evident yet today, our kids are quite verbal and it is probably due to all those years of chewing and talking at table.
Unless someone has a white collar job and wears a tie to work, people rarely polish their shoes and certainly never wash their shoestrings. As for shoestrings, there was a time when we mothers washed and bleached all the white shoestrings from the family shoes each week. Had a special cup in which to soak them, now shoestrings are not only soiled but oftentimes left untied to drag behind the person as they walk along. Horrors.
While we are on shoes, there was a time when babies at about 9 months of age were put in high top lace-up shoes. How goofy is that? I was guilty of doing that very thing. I have baby pictures that show an adorable baby but the focal point of the picture are two big shoe soles sticking out in front. This when babies’ feet are so cute and precious. So glad to see that old custom go away.
Everybody had a sprinkler bottle used for “sprinkling” clothes, rolling the garment up tight and placing it in a basket the night before ironing day which was usually on Tuesday. The clothes were then uniformly damp and easy to iron. The advent of permanent press and synthetic blends made ironing almost, but not quite a thing of the past. The fashion industry has been trying its best to bring back linen casual clothing which one can’t wear without a good press. In fact wearing your seatbelt for 10 minutes will make that beautiful linen blouse or skirt look tired and wrinkled.
Writing letters is over, gone, kaput. Texting is in, letters are out and just in time since we have a generation of teens who can neither read nor write cursive. Recently the powers- that -be in our educational hierarchy have decided to re-introduce cursive writing in the schools. Well, duh! Meantime we have a generation of teens who have difficulty reading a handwritten letter from their grandmother and could certainly never work in a post office
Nurses in white uniforms and caps with a black stripe are only seen in old television movies. Gradually white uniforms were considered demeaning or some such thing and the problem was solved by allowing a nursing staff to wear “scrubs”, a cotton garment resembling pajamas. Everyone wears them now so physicians, nurses, techs and custodians look the same and to know to whom you are talking requires one to stare at a little 2 x 3 inch name tag resting on the chest, suspended from a lanyard around their neck. You want demeaning? That’s demeaning. I used to tell my staff, wear the cap and uniform proudly, that cap and stripe makes us all look smarter than we really are!
These are but a very few that come to mind, the list is endless, and in some cases the change was long over-due and good riddance, but change is not always in the right direction nor is it an improvement over the old. We all live in eras of greatness. My mom and dad courted in a horse and buggy and lived to see a man walk on the moon. My era has been just as awesome.
The next 50 years will present changes hard to imagine. Robots, artificial intelligence, nanology, cloning and genetic engineering will indeed result in a changing world. Change is inevitable but it would be best to embrace those innovations that benefit our culture and nation and reject those that do not. Who is to decide? Frankly, my dear Scarlett, I would volunteer to serve! But I jest!
M. Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
