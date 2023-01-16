You may have noticed a trend in politics in the last generation. It’s not new, but does seem more frequent these days. Most obvious nationally, it has trickled down to local communities like Huntsville. The result is a coarser and uglier temperament in our public discourse, rewarding the cheap shot and giving pause to those who may consider public service. We are speaking of the ad hominem argument or attack. That there is a Latin term for it tells us this tactic has been recognized since the ancient Greeks and Romans. Literally it means “to the man” and it is a type of argument that draws attention to the opponent personally rather than the validity of his or her argument. In the olden days, that meant taking concepts and assumptions of the foe and using them to demonstrate the unsoundness or fallacy of their arguments, yet doing so without attacking the individual making the arguments, simply asking if this person’s stance makes good sense based on what we know of them.
Centuries later, John Locke examined an argument based on whether it squared with the principles of the person advancing the argument, i.e., is this person genuine?
This high road of argumentation made it as far as the 20th century. Then it began to evolve for the worse. Nowadays, outside philosophy classes, usage of the term ad hominem denotes an outright attack on the character and ethics of an opponent, in a sideways attempt to refute their argument, rather than answering their points directly.
What this boils down to is a personal frontal attack based on the perceived failings of the other side rather than on the merits of their case. Discredit the position by discrediting its advocate.
The real goal is distraction from the actual issue and having the public ignore it. Does this sound familiar? The upshot is a fallacy, a mistaken belief based on an unsound argument. In government, this can be costly as well as harmful.
Not all ad hominem arguments are fallacies. New York congressman-elect Santos, who clearly fabricated his resume, is a case in point. If one wanted to question the credibility of any of his future statements to his constituents, attacking his lies and thereby his character would be logical.
Similarly, it was relevant back in the 1980s to attack evangelist Jimmy Swaggart after he was found with a prostitute because he was supposed to be an advisor and leader on moral issues. Likewise, if someone who advocates for a community recycling center is found to covertly own the land on which it is proposed to be built, he could rightfully be attacked for potential conflict of interest.
Exceptions aside, a direct attack on the person is often successful, especially when the person’s appearance or personal attractiveness are brought up, and often more subtly, race and social status. Tawdry but effective.
If you’ve heard one candidate criticize another one in a highly personal way, you’ve heard an ad hominem attack. Traditionally, this worked well against women candidates venturing into politics; frequently enough to garner its own label: ad feminam. Whether in the last two presidential elections or the recent mid-terms, politicians found it increasingly tempting to employ personal attacks in place of reasoned arguments in their campaigns. The result: no one was well-served.
Inflation, the border crisis, war in Ukraine, and many other issues all have positions for and against which entail logical, sensible arguments. We needed to hear those rather than personal invective that grew increasingly visceral and vicious, as in recent presidential election campaigns, where personal attack was elevated to an art form.
Let’s bring it home. Huntsville has found an issue that truly divides. The LGBTQ pride display in the public library brought a torrent of criticism, first of the pride advocates, then of the library staff for its actions, and finally the city government for its response, sparking many letters to the editor.
The question of who’s right is secondary to the point at issue here: regardless of which side of the controversy one may sit, it’s easy for both sides to stray from reasoned debate to emotionally charged ad hominem argumentation. What repels us at the state and national level we find here in our front yard. When we lump people into groups, cease to argue the facts dispassionately, and engage in labeling, we continue our steady descent into ad hominem attack. It’s pseudo-democracy on the cheap and dirty, and only perpetuates disinformation. Better to stick to the vital issues, stop labeling each other, and get back on the high road.
After all, when we seriously consider voting for someone who engages in personal attacks, we legitimize such behavior, and ultimately we find it more difficult to carry on reasonable debate in our own hometown.
Gene G. Blair has been a resident of Huntsville for 43 years. He is retired from the Criminal Justice Center at SHSU, and he also retired as an officer in the Military Intelligence branch of the U.S. Army. You can reach him at ggblair47@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.