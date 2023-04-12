On Tuesday November 15,2016, Mac Woodward, current treasurer of the Henderson Yoakum Chapter Sons of the Republic of Texas, presented a keynote address at the Woodlands Spirit of Texas Bank. Woodward, former Huntsville Mayor and Head of the Sam Houston Museum, marked the dedication of a statue by Conroe’s Craig Campobella titled “New Beginnings” and featuring José Antonio Navarro and Stephen F. Austin.
Among his remarks, Woodward proclaimed, “We are very blessed as Texans and must pledge to remember the legacy of Navarro and Austin to carry on a vision for Texas.”
The vision of one of these, José Antonio Navarro, is especially appropriate for our country’s current and troubled times.
From his youth, José Navarro addressed heroically the problems and prospects of radical cultural change. He was born in 1795 in San Antonio, a city which had emerged in 1718 as a military outpost featuring soldiers assigned to forts called presidios. The soldiers were to protect the frontier of New Spain, then the name of the land we call Mexico which included present Texas.
At the time, far away to the east was the Spanish capital of Texas. The citizens of San Antonio therefore were left alone to build a robust culture centered on ranching.
By the time San Antonio became the capital in 1773, the citizens of that community had developed a distinctive culture termed Tejano, contrasting with that in far- away Mexico City, the Capital of New Spain.
It was thus as a lad of eighteen, that José felt prompted to make a mark amidst the trials surrounding the birth of the First Republic of Texas. Linked to the revolution against the government of New Spain ignited under the priest, Miguel Hidalgo, later to be named the “Father of Mexico”, in April 1813 a mixed cultural group of Mexicans, Coushatta Indians, African Americans and Anglo Americans from the United States fought their way into San Antonio to establish a government and write a constitution. The breadth of José’s efforts may be measured by his forced exile into the United States after the death of the first republic at the Battle of Medina on August 18th, 1813.
Though the first republic met defeat in the most devasting battle ever enjoined on Texas soil, José Antonio Navarro had experienced the beauty of cultures working together. Hence, he was prepared to welcome the efforts of Stephen F. Austin to colonize his land. Cultivating ties to the immigrants from the US, José, along with his uncle, José Francisco Ruiz, represented the Tejanos as signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2nd, 1836. With victory won, José became a member of the new congress where he played the vital role in gaining for Tejanos the right to vote in the new system.
José furthermore served in the convention of 1845 which set the stage for the annexation of Texas to the Union. He then served as a member of the constitutional convention building the keys to the governance of the new state. Finally, he became a senator in the state government.
José Antonio Navarro is a magnificent choice as a model for young Texans of whatever race, creed or color to galvanize the spirit of the old Tejano to fight for unity in our country in these trying times. Responding to Mac Woodward’s call to carry on the vision, Maria Banos Jordon, President of Texas Familias Council, sparked an initiative entitled “Jose Antonio Navarro Community Ambassadors”.
Her purpose lay in connecting young Hispanics to their rich history as an avenue toward nurturing respectful partnerships in building a unified Texas and America.
Robin Montgomery is a native of Conroe, Texas, and holds a PhD from the University of Oklahoma. His professional background includes a career as professor at Southwestern Oklahoma State University, along with four years as professor of international relations for a graduate program in Europe for U.S. Military officers.His book is “Cradle of the Texas Republic” is now on sale at the Sam Houston Museum, Wigwam Neosho Bookstore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.