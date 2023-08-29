My major motivation when I write is to share information on subjects both serious and frivolous which might bring a smile or perhaps a laugh to my readers. Since I talk and write funny finding a humorous angle to the otherwise solemn news and vital information found in our daily newspapers is not easy, but it is the only way I know how to write, or talk. There are jokes and videos dealing with the various topics in today’s news and thank heavens for the laughter.
Recently my concerns have evolved and this column will be a departure from what has been written in the past. If it dismays or appalls, so be it. I feel compelled to write it and “compel” is a potent word. There are no laughs in my words today.
The word “triage” comes from the French word “trier” which means to sort or select and was adopted on the World War I battlefields to prioritize the care of the wounded. It has since become a term used by medical personnel on a regular basis; whereas those most severely in need of attention receive the priority of medical intervention. The sorting procedure can be reversed whereas the least injured would be saved first in order that they can live to serve, assist and in time of war, fight again. But either way it is a sorting and a selecting of time, effort and talent that will be used to provide a logical, needed outcome.
It is time to apply triage to our nation both from a medical standpoint and an economic standpoint. Our country is at a critical moment in history, not only fighting contagious illnesses but facing a dire threat to the well-being of our economy. Common sense decisions by our national decision-makers should be a priority at this time or our country will face a scourge far greater then covid-19. A severe depression affects everyone and it takes years to overcome its impact.
Should not some form of triage be instituted, call it what you will, that dictates putting first things first? Saving the economy of this nation should be right up there at the top of the list and supersedes mandating rules that would jeopardize it. Great efforts should be taken to save our country from economic ruin rather than instituting laws that damage our economic well-being. Instead of solving the problems of other nations with large donations from our national treasury, concentrate on correcting our nation’s infrastructure. Some segments of our population would feel the result of this form of triage more than others, in fact my age group would probably land in one of the most vulnerable groups but for the sake of the common good, it is time to take the risk and resume sustaining and protecting what makes the wheels of production and supply turn. In this case the better good means for the sake of our progeny and our progeny’s progeny.
Of course efforts should be made to protect the vulnerable but the first consideration should be to free business and commerce from arbitrary restrictions. Elect first to save the economy which may mean closing the doors of our national treasury which are open to many who have not been contributing to it, Throughout the history of mankind, free republics have not survived much longer than 200 years. A democracy will exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits with the result that every democracy throughout the history of mankind has collapsed due to loose fiscal policy which was always followed by a dictatorship. (Centuries ago Alex Tytler, Frederic Bastiat and Alexix de Tocqueville all three made this judgement in their world renowned writings.) Once begun, no nation has been known to reverse the process,
Our nation has been blessed beyond measure with a populace that differs in national origin, color and religion and in every other way and there is an inner strength and sense of freedom here that stands as an inspiration to the rest of the world. I am not prepared to say we have always earned our blessings but let us trust that the Source of those blessings will continue to protect us as has been done for over two hundred years.
We are not always good stewards of this free nation of laws and that is unfortunate but it is hoped that our citizens in all their diverse ways still have the capability of making survival possible for those they love and who love them.
Our country’s future welfare must be our first consideration! and we must use our resources wisely which may override some of the desire on the part of our leaders to funnel the product of our nation’s workers to areas of support and concern for the unproductive segment of our population. Everyone must stand strong in order to safe-guard our country’s long term survival as a free constitutional republic.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
