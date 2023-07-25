The indications of wide-spread anger among our citizens seems to be a modern phenomenon.
I personally feel anger and cannot remember it being a typical emotion. When admitting to anger as a part of one’s thinking processes the reasons for it should be determined.
The same should be said for the obvious public anger that is being demonstrated on all levels of our society. So explore possible reasons and causes with me.
• We witness our politicians doing unsatisfactory jobs of representing us in Congress by not standing firm on upholding Constitutional standards of government, using our tax dollars unwisely, supporting legislation that does not represent the taxpayer’s best interest and being influenced by forces of corruption.
•People feel compelled to apologize for being right or for speaking truth when their only “crime” was having an opinion that differed from what others consider to be politically correct.
•We see our schools deteriorating into propaganda mills and turning out a warped and ill prepared product.
•We see our colleges charging exorbitant prices for a mediocre education.
•We are subjected to news that often fails the test of truth.
•As a people we are losing our privacy and the right to criticize our leadership or indeed hold opinions that differ from what is proposed by those in power.
•We watch as our leadership jeopardizes respect for law and order.
•As a nation we have abandoned responsibility to care for our mentally ill, many of whom live on our city streets and have become our homeless population. Our mental health system is broken.
•The family unit has deteriorated and the results are obvious to all.
•There is bad decision making on the part of those on all levels of government.
•There is an ever widening percentage of an ill-informed voting public..
•Our borders are overwhelmed with illegal immigrants whom we must then educate and support.
•Christian values are under attack from numerous social and political sources.
Given time I could probably come up with more reasons to be angry. Anger can be a force for change and ultimately for good.
Whether this will happen in the case of the present day and time is not known.
Yes, there is anger and rightfully so. My hope is that the collective anger of a nation can result in reform, improvement and in some cases reversal of the direction in which we have been headed.
Whether this will, or can, happen will play out as it has throughout the history of mankind.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
