When to start wearing hearing aids is not one of life’s easy decisions, far from it, or more people would do it sooner. There are some indicators that should provide a hint that the time has come, however. No one wants to spend what good hearing aids cost. I have been fully aware that my hearing was impaired but I tried the stop-gap measures first: increased my vitamin intake, practiced acting like I could hear what people said, accused my family of whispering when they spoke, bought “hearing aids” on the internet that guaranteed a walk through the forest would be a treat to my ears as the birds warbled their beautiful birdsongs. I thought $163.00 plus free shipping would be the answer but those “hearing aids” whistled incessantly, my ears felt like they contained over-sized corks and things were loud but not necessarily the things I wanted to hear.
Then there was the internalization of the problem, Murphy’s Law: “anything that can go wrong will go wrong”. I feel the same way about tooth implants and remodeling one’s bathroom to accommodate a wheelchair.
Everyone should do these things before reaching seventy years of age whether needed or not because if one postpones these expensive replacements until reaching octogenarian status, you will have those nice teeth, ears that hear everything, wide doors to accommodate a wheelchair and Murphy’s Law at the ready. You will probably croak in no time at all. And all those thousands of dollars could have been passed on to your heirs and assigns. This was my biggest hurdle to overcome.
My ears heard some people just fine, others not so well, and I was accused by my family of having selective hearing which isn’t all bad. I am wondering once I wear hearing aids and turn them off, would that be selective deafness? That might not be all bad either.
As it turned out, I bit the bullet and bought some really good hearing aids, they are small, comfortable and WOW can I hear!
They not only allow me to hear, they do a great job of filtering out the annoying sound newspapers can make, shoe sounds when we walk across the floor, close a door or swallow. I was rather ruthless about the price and the dear fellow finally capitulated and met my price level. And I haven’t said “Pardon me, would you repeat that, please” since I placed those little beauties in my ears.
I plan to go with a bridge rather than implants, and all the bathrooms here are handicap-ready. So Murphy can just take a cold tater and wait.
I can hug my family and friends without setting off a siren in my ears and theirs, At this point in time I am wondering why I waited so long to do the right thing.
My family is happy and so am I that I can hear every word they say.
There was this fellow who got hearing aids and did not tell his family he was wearing them. He said he changed his will three times during the first four weeks he wore them.
Although that might be an interesting experiment I am going to take joy in my new ability to hear and leave my Last Will and Testament intact.
M. Flados is a resident of Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
