Social commentary of the times has made much of grown offspring moving back into the family home with their parents, however, I had never given it a minute’s thought or consideration since it seemed so far removed from any part of the reality of my existence. Then I became a statistic: a parent sharing my home with an adult who just happened to be my kid. Well, not really a kid, he was over 50 years old, roosting in my house and his knees were under my table. So how did I become a statistic? Let me count the ways. I lived alone and rattled around in a big ‘ol house. My son decided to sell his home in Houston where he had lived for 30 years. He was between jobs. He was feeling puny. He was considering moving back to the Valley and he wanted to be closer to family. A statistic waiting to happen.
Mother-like, I said, “Why don’t you come and stay with me until you decide what you want to do?” Soon there arrived a truck load of household effects that was tucked, squeezed and jammed into a storage shed and every empty corner of my garage. I felt grateful he didn’t come with a couple cats, a dog and assorted kids of his own. He took occupancy in my guest room, which was fine with me, except he found some of the décor a little “girlie”. So I shifted the girlie stuff elsewhere. Okeydokey.
Since he made his living on a computer, he came surrounded with lots of lines, cords, cables, devises, electronic equipment and lights that stayed on all the time, mostly red, but some were yellow or blue. And some blinked. So we looked like a movie set around the house.
Early on, he became quite busy doing some commercial writing and stayed closed away in his room, busy all hours of the day and night. He came out to eat but I found myself knocking on his door too often in order to communicate, so we began texting each other for things like meal time and departure notifications. Worked like a charm. Truth be known, I rather liked his being there. No more standing in front of the open door of the refrigerator to graze thru a lunch or supper. I cooked two healthy meals a day which I came to enjoy preparing, not to say, eat as well. He arrived showing the effects of 30 years of a fast food diet and after six months of a proper one, began to show a healthier glow to his cheeks and needed to either apply a belt to his pants or go to the next smaller size. They were riding precariously low. There were other benefits; I no longer heard things go thump in the night or something scratching on a window screen. (I may have heard it, but didn’t give a flip about it.) We held stimulating conversations at table and when I forgot and tried to advise him on what I thought he should be doing and how to do it, he would say, “Mother, I am a mature adult, I can manage.” And of course he could.
So being a statistic wasn’t so bad. This kid could always make me laugh and still does. So I let the good times roll. Well I am a statistic once again. In spite of being vaxxed and boosted I caught Covid or some mongrelized version of it so now once again I am a statistic listed on some document held fondly by an apparatchnik in a cubicle somewhere in the area. I don’t like being a statistic and I don’t like anything about this wretched disease. I had a “ light case” I was told, then why do my thighs feel like I ran the Boston Marathon today, and yesterday too?
I am restricted to my hidey-hole, my food tastes like cardboard, my interest level is limited to staring at the walls and a growing concern that if I don’t shower soon, someone will have to take me to a car wash and let the stringy, soapy brushes have a go at me. With these weak marathon legs I couldn’t shower without a standby assistant. Gad.
So here I am a statistic. Again. But today I took hold of my destiny. I showered, I gave myself two more days to lose the weak knees, the bad attitude and living in a nightgown. Starting tomorrow I am making my debut. I am coming out. I am resuming writing my columns and assuming a normal attitude. It will be mind over matter, if I have any true grit left, I will call it forth to make my recovery possible. I will not be deterred. I will eat, dress, smile and answer my e-mail. I will wear shoes, I will sit at table and eat, I will comb my hair and make my bed and in so doing the world will seem a better place. I am testing negative, I am too tough and too old to be defeated by a mongrelized case of the COVID Crud. Stay tuned. This is a test.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflado@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.