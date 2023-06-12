Good morning, good morning!
It’s the beginning of a new season and a new day. The Lord’s mercies are new every morning. His compassion for us never fails.
Wake up, rise up, look up, and make-up. Inhale, exhale, smile, stretch your torso and legs, take a few steps forward, and begin with momentum. Let only positive words flow from your mouth, enter into your ears, and magnetize your circumstances for the day.
Leave yesterday in your treasure trunk and Indulge yourself in the beauty and blessings of new beginnings.
A new beginning can mean so many things to people. A time to start over and begin again. Or perhaps, a new phase or chapter in one’s life. Since most schools have ended for the year and graduations are over, many institutions are tediously making plans for new leadership and new curriculum.
Individuals or families pursue new business ventures or partnerships, permanent or summer employment opportunities, vacations, summer school, planning for fall entry into school, new friendships, or a total career change. However life is happening, everyone at some point in their life anticipates a new beginning as a means of letting go of the past and looking toward the future.
Regarding spiritual matters, when an individual accepts Jesus Christ into their heart, they become a new creation in Him. They have a new beginning, a rebirth, and a new direction.Their pathway has been intercepted with a better and brighter future. A biblical example (Ruth 1:16) is expressed when Ruth made a choice to remain in a foreign land with Naomi, her mother-law, when her husband died during a time of famine in the land. Instead of Ruth returning home to her people, she pleaded with Naomi not to send her away. Ruth declared to Naomi that “where you go, I will go; where you stay, I will stay; your people shall be my people, and your God will be my God.” As the story blossoms, Ruth, a Moabitess, marries a wealthy Israelite, Boaz. They have a son, and he becomes the grandfather of King David. This is an awesome, unanticipated new beginning for Ruth!
Recently, have you noticed a rainbow in the sky after a heavy rain? A rainbow signifies a new beginning, hope, the fulfillment of a dream, and the promise of proserity.
How does one make a fresh start or clean slate with a computer? In the world of technology, what solves my problems with a computer, is simply reboot it, and move right along.
Embracing new beginnings can often produce apprehension, anxiety, and fear in one’s life. Having a strong support system or extended family, can ease your transition into this new chapter of life with resilience and confidence.
In brief, things to know about numbers can aid you in adapting to life’s many challenges. The number 8 is symbolic of a new beginning, since there are only seven days in a week.
The Scriptures say a good man falls down 7 times, but gets back up on the eighth time (a new beginning). Let your pomp and circumstance commence a new beginning this season.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator with more than 30 years of dedication and service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item,
