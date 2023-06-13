The Oxford English Dictionary contains 171,476 English words. So who cares? I do, for I want the verb “got” removed but allowed to remain in Webster’s Third New International Dictionary Unabridged which contains 470,000 words. It also contains words that are considered obsolete and got should reside there because it is an unnecessary word.
It is not because it rhymes with clot, shot, plot, rot or snot it is because it does not make a sentence more understandable or meaningful. Some of my acquaintances say they really need that word and when asked to give an example, they come up with things like. “I got the flu.” “I got our tickets for the play.” “I have got to do better at answering my mail”. I can always follow up with “I have (or had) the flu.” “I bought your tickets for the play”. “ I have to do better on answering my mail”. It is a totally superfluous word and it is ugly.
Got fits nicely in Webster’s Third New International Dictionary. It is rather like placing game animals that are old and tired in a sanctuary to eat and rest until they die. The word got should be sent to a word sanctuary.
I shall continue to challenge anyone who cares about such a trivial cause to come up with a sentence that requires the word got. I am not sure the same thing can be said for the word get, because I haven’t developed an aversion for get, yet.
Being a wordsmith and a writer makes one a little coo coo when it comes to words. Wordy people do 7 Little Words, the Jumble, Crossword puzzles and play Scrabble. All the Wordle fans out there are probably “word people” too and probably already know the Wordle Dictionary contains 12,972 five-letter words. Yes, I play Wordle with a gang of 7 other multi-generational relatives.
I do Wordle, Hard Mode, in the middle of the night any time after twelve o’clock A.M. when the new word for the day is available. When finished it is placed in my text box, ready to share results with my fellow players the next morning when the world awakens. When Wordle is difficult I employ my P.M.S. method. P.M.S. stands for “post midnight stare” which requires me to intently stare at the Wordle in question, focusing my full thought processes on it. The answer usually finds its way into my brain.
Lately the Wordle words have been a bit unusual. One day recently the word was guano and I thought that was pushing it. I knew the word only because I had once lived in Austin (I am referring to the guano producers that hang upside down under an Austin bridge) and my husband told me about guano’s commercial value. I was surprised that a New Yorker would even know about guano. People in the media use the word in a translation that often is bleeped out and rightly so.
However, words strung together grammatically and properly can resonate like music in my brain. When a narrative flows on a printed page it is as beautiful as music. There are so many great words to use and a few that should be lost and relegated to history’s grammatical dustbin.
There most certainly is a proper time to use the word guano, but I am still unable to find a use for the word got. If any of my word-loving readers can come up with a sentence that requires the enhancement of the verb “got” rather than a pleasant substitute, I will not only be surprised but will declare “got” to be worthy of inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary. Be advised that a sentence such as “I know someone who wants to do away with the word got” does not fit the challenge.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
