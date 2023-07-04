A recent dive through my files brought forth a copy of a survey I had answered from a group of people I had known casually. The purpose of the survey was to seek and share information that would help us know and appreciate one another as friends and acquaintances. It was hard to believe the answers were mine, but they were! Below is a copy of the survey I filled in and returned to them and is an illustration on how not to fill out a request for information about yourself.
- Were you named after someone? A. Yes, I was named after a stripper named Marjorie Lorraine.
- When was the last time you cried? A. I am crying now.
- Do you like your handwriting? A. I write lovely Palmer Penmanship.
- What is your favorite lunch meat? A. That stuff from French geese that are nailed to the floor.
- Do you have kids? A. I think I remember birthing a couple. Or was it three. Whatever.
- If you were another person would you be friends with you? A. People stand in line to be my friend.
- Do you use sarcasm a lot? A. I use sarcasm and ridicule all the time. Being snide works for me, too.
- What is your favorite cereal? A. Peas Porridge Hot.
- Do you think you are strong willed? A. Oh yes, I am known as Marge-the-Sarge-in-Charge to all who know me.
- What is the least favorite thing about yourself? A. I have no bad traits, that is why I have so many friends.
- Who do you miss the most? A. I miss Leona Helmsly. She was so delightfully unlikable.
- What color pants and shoes are you wearing? A. I am wearing nothing but my lace-up boots. No pants, no nada.
- What was the last thing you ate? A. Crow.
- What are you listening to right now? A. My ears…I have tinnitus.
- If you were a crayon would color would you be? A. Puce.
- What is your favorite smell? A. Essence of New Car.
- What is your favorite sport? A. I am too smart to watch competitive sports.
- Hair color? A. I do not have hair. I wear whatever suits my fancy from my wig collection.
- Eye color? A. The color of sea mist on a balmy day.
- Do you wear contacts? A. Not anymore. I swallowed both sets while I was cleaning them.
- Favorite food? A. Lute fisk
- Scary movies or happy endings? A. I like it to be a total wipe out. Everybody kaput.
- Last movie you watched? A. Men With Wings in 1944.
- What color shirt are you wearing? A. I told you I am not wearing anything but my lace-up boots.
- Hugs or Kisses? A. Do they beat slaps and punches?
- Favorite dessert? A. Baked Washington, do not confuse with baked Alaska.
- What book are you reading now? Salt, A World History by Mark Kurlansky
- What is on your mouse pad? A. A broken fingernail and a hairball from my cat who is shedding.
- What did you watch on TV last night? A. A senate session until I fired a shot at the screen.
- Favorite sound? A. I think a hearty belch is like music.
- What is the farthest you have been from home? A. Rome, Italy The Pope slept during mass.
- Do you have a special talent? A. Yes, people line up to hear me belch on command.
- Where were you born? A. Some where in South Dakota in a little house on the prairie.
- Do you like the person who sent this survey to you? A. Carl? Yeah. Nice one-eyed dude with a cute dent in his head. Love ‘im.
- What time is it now? A. Time for a margarita. My recipe comes with a warning: “ONE AND YOU’RE DONE!”
After re-reading my responses to the questionnaire two decades later, I know now why I never heard back from any of those people. Oh, well I am a far nicer person now. I think.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
