The In-laws were a topic of conversation on a regular basis during the four years I served as a mentor for a local chapter of Mothers-of-Preschoolers (M.O.P.S.); Mothers-in-law came in for the most criticism. I will share a typical tale of woe.
“When my mother-in-law comes to visit, she starts to clean, sort and straighten things in my home. She sweeps, she cleans out cupboards and will iron if I tell her where I hide my ironing board. What can I do about this?”I wanted to laugh, and then cry. This was a young mother with three children, two of them preschoolers. My answer came so fast I shocked myself! “How many siblings does your husband have?” I asked.
“There were six children in his family,” she replied. “Look at it this way,” I said, “Your mother-in-law remembers how busy she was when she had six children to care for. By her actions, she is showing you that she understands the situation and would like to help you. She knows. She has been there, done that. By sweeping or ironing, she is trying to ease your load. Be grateful and let her help you. Some people show their love by ‘doing’ for others, it is one of the five love languages.” Why would you resent someone trying to help you at a very busy time in your life? I want you to explain that to me and everyone here in this room.”
She hesitated then said, “I resent it because I think she feels I don’t do a good job of maintaining our home.”
“Nothing could be further from the truth, believe me! The next time your mother-in-law wants to iron or sweep, have the good grace to hand her the broom, show her the ironing board and hug her neck. She is telling you in her own way that she loves you and appreciates how difficult and tiring it can be to care for small children.”
While on the topic of in-laws, a young mother of two small preschoolers told how awful it had been when she and her husband invited his parents for Thanksgiving dinner. She said she had never prepared a turkey or the traditional Thanksgiving menu before and had spent hours on end familiarizing herself with the holiday recipes and preparing for the dinner.
Then she said, “I was in the kitchen busting my butt, everything was happening at once, my husband was no help, the kids were fussing and I felt like running away. I have never felt so helpless and frustrated. My mother-in-law sat in the living room watching TV with my husband and his dad. Sat there! And sat there! I wanted to throw the whole meal in the garbage.” This was an easy one. “Did you ask her to help you?”
“No. She should have known I needed some help,” she said rather defiantly.
My answer: “Most women with kitchens have various ideas about who they want in them when they are cooking. Generally, those who like help when they cook freely offer their assistance. Someone who considers her kitchen hallowed ground knows full well you will mess something up and wants no part of another cook looking over her shoulder. Your mother-in-law probably was waiting for you to give an indication that you needed her help. I can assure you had you asked for it, she would have jumped off the couch like a rabbit and been right there doing whatever needed doing. This is not a case of an uncaring mother-in-law, this is a prime example of lack of communication on the part of both of you. She should have asked if she could be of any help to you or you should have asked her help to get the dinner ready. One sentence from either of you would have avoided the stress and frustration.”
There are two answers when offering help in someone else’s kitchen. Both acceptable; “Thanks, I’m fine I can handle it” or “I would love some help.” Then by all means ask how or where to start.
One-half of communicating is listening and the other half is speaking. The absence of either one within a family unit can cause many problems since there are few mind readers among us. Yes and no are both legitimate answers. Be up front with your in-laws. Say it with as much kindness as you can muster, but say it. That goes for feeding what you don’t want fed, buying what you don’t want bought or any other thing your in-laws or parents do that is not what you want done but say it with a smile.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.