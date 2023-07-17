Come on and dance with me and let’s work this thing out! Work out the weight that is restraining you, whatever it may be. Choose your dancing shoes and step to it and step on top of it. Let the cares of the world go for a brief period.
It’s your free time to be free, butterfly. Dance for five minutes or until you break out in a sweat. Do you feel better now? If not, give it one more try. This is a good day to release it all.
Are you dancing for happiness or joy? Personally, my preference is joy. Happiness is short lived, conditional, and attached to tangible and extrinsic things, like a home, vehicles, jobs, etc. But joy - joy is deep. Joy comes from within the soul of a person. It is more of an intrinsic element connected to the spiritual aspects of God’s gifts. Joy comes in the morning.
One can possess joy when all hell is breaking loose around them, or when they have lost everything they own, including their family. The biblical character of Job comes to mind regarding this trait. I have developed over time to recognize that the center of my joy is found in Jesus, because everyone and everything else will fail you sooner or later.
I just received a punch in the gut.
I stopped dancing because the music stopped. I have been interrupted with a news release about the Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit. The survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre were given a bitter blow after a three year battle seeking reparations for the 1921 deadly event that obliterated their community of Greenwood, known as “Black Wall Street.”
The presiding judge dismissed this event with little or no compassion and counted it as dung to her. For over a century, this horrific event to the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Okla., has been suppressed and attempts to have it erased from the record books and minds of the victims, and alter the truth and facts of this traumatic historical event.
The three survivors of the massacre are over 100 years old. They were hoping for a little justice before they left this earth. I can only imagine the anguish, pain, and defeat they have carried all these years. And now their ordeal has been nullified in a supposedly fair court of law.
Some of our political leaders possess and demonstrate arrogance, pride, no remorse, and pure racism, regarding the decisions they make on behalf of the constituents they represent.
Many of them are disconnected from the heart of the people. Some operate in their bubble of positions as being “untouchables.”
As we scrutinize our individual lives and the lives of our public figures, we must come to grips with a harsh reality. Pride, power, and a lack of compassion for people are precursors to a fall. Simply examine accurate history regarding dynasties, kingdoms, and people who have fallen from grace.
The Lord of the third heavens is giving America and the people in power an opportunity of grace to correct some of the wrongs done to African Americans of this country. God is expecting a turn around from our leaders and citizens.
Has America ever considered the possibility that what they have done to Black people in this country for 247 years, would be done to them? Oops, I dropped the mike!
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
