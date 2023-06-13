It’s wonderful having friends with whom to shoot the bull and solve the problems of the world. So I was doing recently with my two best buddies, Haldeman and Ehrlichman.
Those are pseudonyms, of course; I try not to use Jean and Denny’s real names, in order to protect their secret identities, on account of one is a retired secret agent (“intelligence officer”) and the other works as a dentist in order to bankroll his fishing habit.
As we discussed the teeming business situation downtown, noting that many businesses are hawking something called CBD — Denny explained that, etymologically, it was actually his original nickname, pinned on him by his then- fiancé, back when they started dating: “She had confided to her friends and her mom that she (natch) found me charming, in spite of my occupation; thus, she referred to me as ‘Cute, but Dentist’ — or CBD, for short.”
Once we were all able to speak again, we moved the conversation along to appreciating more of the businesses beginning to burgeon, particularly several banks and car washes. Denny muttered something about that coincidence presaging a good setup for money laundering — but then, he’s a man whose occupation entails causing pain, so his sense of humor is best taken with a snootful of nitrous oxide and a novocaine chaser.
The main nexus of the conversation, though, featured the proliferation of these thusly thematic businesses: drive-through margarita to-go “for -the- road” joints, tattoo parlors, and vape shops.
So, of course, we decided that it was our civic duty to patronize them all: to begin with, we would get a few rounds of slurpish alcoholic beverages to enjoy while cruising the boulevard, that being the only mature responsible way for we three pillows of the community to commence a festive evening of bacchanalia.
Thus emboldened, we reckoned that we could probly then go get some ink: Jean suggested tattoos of cherubs and hearts, festooned with names of erstwhile fond flames — Denny obviously needed to be decorated with the name of his old college sweetie, Eustachia Benzoyle.
We figured that, after all that, we’d finally have the intestinal fortitude to roll on in to the “Itchy Trigger- Finger Macho Emporium of Mayhem and Hot Lead” for some vital manly supplies.
Howsomever, upon more sober reflection, and some wives texting ye middle aged rowdies to get thine keisters home for supper, we realized that the most discretely valorous course would be to revise our entire evening’s agenda, more befitting a dentist, a retired spy, and an out-to pasture preacher. We decided just to visit ye olde British locale, over by the library, for a cup of tea, hot, Earl Gray. Plenty of ways to support the local economy,
Bruce Chabot is a retired clergyman who lives in Huntsville.
