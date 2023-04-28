And the choir said Amen. Nothing is free. The real fact is that everything is very expensive. This discussion is less about the monetary requirements to live but more about the individual contributions we must all make to have a well rounded community or society. How do you/we enhance our society/community to maintain long term stability?
Regardless of where you live in the world, you’re a part of a society. As members of a society, we all have a responsibility to help others and improve the state of the community and world that we live in. You can do this on both small and large levels. Pay attention to the people around you, and try to find ways to address their needs. You can also do things that will benefit society in the long run, like investing in your education, supporting charities, giving blood, and protecting the environment.
Listen to the people in your daily life and show them empathy. Our friends, family, and co-workers are members of our society, and we can contribute by showing them emotional support. Or, if you need to talk about a negative experience with somebody else, let them share their own experiences, also. It’s called lending an ear.
Volunteering is a great way to interact with your local community and help out people who are less fortunate than yourself. Volunteering will only take a small amount of your time each week and can make a huge difference in the lives of people in the community around you.
Depending on your personal interests:
Volunteer at a local homeless shelter or food bank.
Volunteer with the Red Cross or Salvation Army.
Build homes in your area with Habitat for Humanity.
Volunteer at a local hospital or hospice.
Random acts of kindness for a neighbor/s three times a week.
Participate in Fundraisers and Charity Events.
Help a child in need. Call your school’s social service department.
Volunteer at your local senior living community.
Plant a tree.
Recycle your plastic at a local Recycling Center.
Read to a student.
Donate books to the library or local organization YMCA, Boys & Girls Clubs,etc.
Provide leadership.
Speak out on public issues.
Volunteer at the library.
Be a peacemaker.
Serve on a local county or municipal board or commission.
Run for a local office.
Help with a community 5K run/walk.
Volunteer one day a week at your church day care.
Educate yourself and Vote.
Teach computer skills to seniors.
Handle conflicts with fairness.
Raise your children to be good citizens and model that behavior.
For those nay sayers, these actions bring value to you and your community and subconsciously your pride takes over. To reach these goals, everyone has to give a little, compromise, share, have empathy, and view conflicts from the other person’s perspective. And prayer we all have the same values.
Dee Howard Mullins is a reporter for the Item. She has served on Huntsville City Council and is a retired Federal employee. She can be reached at deehm@itemonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.