Pardon me. I am a woman! I’m apt to change my mind anytime and any place to get the job completed successfully. With that being said, my original article topic had to take a back seat due to the recent weather crisis that transpired in Huntsville, on Tuesday afternoon.
I went outside on the patio to retrieve something, and within seconds, I heard a tumultuous burst or explosion that frightened me so terribly, I flashed into the house and took cover.
I actually thought the Lord had split the sky and was coming back for us. Was there a stairway to heaven? It was a bizarre feeling and I could barely see anything outside.
At that point, self-preservation took flight and I was only concerned about my safety and well being. To ease my anxiety, I attempted to take a nap, and I slept for almost two hours.
When I awakened, the electricity was off and the house was dark. It was as if I was in a dream or another dimension.
I assumed the power would quickly return as many times prior, but it did not. We were without electricity for two nights.
Because of a lifestyle of convenience and habit, we continued to go to the microwave hoping it would start. But we were instantly reminded of no power.
We had to readjust our thinking and quickly adapt to our acute situation. I refused to complain and I reminded myself of the Scriptures in the Book of Romans, that all things work together for my good.
I knew there was a lesson in this for me.
While the west side of the city was only lacking electricity, the other side of town encountered the fierce wind and torrential rain. Trees were uprooted from the ground and many fell on rooftops leaving their homes exposed to the elements.
My natural instinct was to begin thanking God aloud because things could have been worse for us, and pray that no lives would be lost during this disaster.
In the meantime, my husband was on his way to HomeDepot but had to return home because of limited visibility.
Make no mistake people, prayer works! I was told from multiple witnesses that this tornado happened quickly without any warning and people took cover in their vehicles.
Again, the Scriptures remind us that the Lord will return like a thief in the night. We must live ready and to watch, fight and pray, for we know not the day nor the hour when the Lord will return.
At the end of the storm, the sun began to shine again, and neighbors were assisting each other in the clean-up process.
My sister-in-law, Phyllis Anderson, invited us over for a home cooked meal, and it was “good to the gravy.”
Wednesday night, five minutes until midnight, the electricity clicked on, and there was light again.
Know that light will always over shadow darkness and we must learn to be content in the things that we have and our situation.
Chris Tyson is a contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
