Hi there! Let me introduce myself. I am one of your good neighbors. First of all, this is not a State Farm infomercial and I’m not being compensated by them. I’m just being a little neighborly today.
Who or what is your neighbor? Your neighbor is the one living or located near another, and it could possibly be me and you. I am the cordial one next to you at the intersection of highway stop and go. I just might smile or nod my head if you take a few seconds to look my way. I am the person you may hear first, then see later in the grocery aisle, as you attempt to ignore me with a brisk turn in a different direction, and around the corner, here I come again and our shopping carts collide. Each of these occurrences are true, but their names have been omitted because I am a good neighbor.Tell me, what is the importance of being a good neighbor?
My family lives in a wonderful neighborhood where we interact outdoors with one another and we know the names of my nearest neighbors. In turbulent and uncertain times such as these, it behooves all of us to be friendly to one another. You never know when you will need your neighbor. Your next door neighbor may not look like you, act like you, dress like you, smell like you, dance like you, or even cook like you. But you may have one thing in common. After a long, fiery hot day at work, you enjoy listening to that smooth Tennessee Whiskey.
What is being a good neighbor? Here is a good example.The other day, me and my neighbor were working in our front yard flower beds, and she came over with a smile and initiated a warm embrace, and we began to chat for at least ten minutes. That small gesture made my day more pleasant than ever anticipated. In the Good Book of Proverbs 18:24, it conveys to the reader, to have friends, you must show yourself to be friendly.
Hopefully, with the passage of the property tax relief bill and the franchise tax relief bill by voters in November, we will all have more in common to talk about with our neighbors and strengthen our community bond. This sounds good to me. One more thing.The Scriptures also tell us to love our neighbor as yourself. To be honest, I believe all of us are a work in progress regarding this precept and we will get there soon.
It has been said “a good neighbor is a found treasure.” Can you name one nice thing about your neighbor? There is no doubt my family is an asset to our neighbors. In particular with the children, during the summer months when we provide them with popsicles, yogurt, and air up flat bike tires. Let it be a plan of yours to be more courteous, someone to count on in time of need, and the neighbor impossible to forget.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and contemporary columnist for The Huntsville Item.
