(Below is a re-run of the very first column I wrote for The Item six years ago, When I ran across it recently, it brought back great memories of the eight years we lived in Huntsville. So will share it once again.)
It is quite natural to wish for things we want and don’t have: to be taller, shorter, prettier, richer or smarter. Well reconsider. You may get what you wish for and not like it.
I know of people who wanted more than anything in this world to win the lottery. The large sum of money brought them misery and in five years the money was gone and so were most of their illusions.
However, I admit to wishing I would win the lottery or the Publisher’s Clearing House Prize just to see if I could handle $5000.00 a week for life. I think I could. I would indeed get new kitchen countertops though..
I did not grow up in affluent circumstances and that tends to make one frugal, “from the inside out”. The kind of frugality that triggers a nervous gut when making an unnecessary purchase, even when I can afford it!
I admit to wishing for total obedience from my children. For their own well-being, of course: I wished it, worked at it, thought I had it until even that proved to be a wish I could have done without.
We were living in Huntsville at the time. We were at Sunset Lake with friends and enjoying a picnic at lakeside. The lake was relatively small but deep enough to drown in. There were boats tied up at the small dock and the kids old enough to be water-safe were taking the boats out and rowing around having a great time.
I had told my 4-year-old son that he must not get into the boats, but that he could play near shore in the shallow water.
We were eating and enjoying this lovely environment when I saw my 4-year-old with his 10 year old brother and a teenager in a boat, on the lake, about 15 feet from the dock.
I ran to water’s edge, and yelled, “John, get out of that boat!” Without a moment’s hesitation he stood up and jumped into the lake. His brother peeled over the side, into the water after him, dragged him to the boat where he was hauled aboard, wet, scared and sputtering.
After a hurried row to shore, big brother grabbed his sibling by an arm and unceremoniously dragged him, protesting loudly, to where I was waiting, gave him a little push into my waiting arms and said, “Here is your dumb son... Did you see what he did?”
John looked at me and tearfully said, “Mommy, you TOLD me to get out of the boat!”
And indeed I had. An example of total obedience if I ever saw it. His mother was getting what she wished for: obedience at all times!
That little fellow had and still has a great brain and now, many decades later, when the family tells that story, everyone laughs but the “jumper”.
So be careful what you wish for, you may get it.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nfladoss@gmail.com
