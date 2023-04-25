Although Miss Gray, my adopted pet from the Humane Society was my special pet for many years those years were not without an adventure or two. It took a while for us to bond but bond we did. I considered her a perfect pet: obedient, tidy and I was amazed at her ability to adapt and learn.
During that time in my life, I traveled frequently and it was necessary to hire someone to cat-sit in my home because I couldn’t bear leaving Miss Gray alone for days at a time. Actually, having a cat was very inconvenient. My two friends who advised me against getting a cat were so right and all the others who thought I should have a cat were wrong. Very wrong indeed.
Julie, my household helper, kept her at her home twice while I was away from home for two week periods. However, each time upon my return I found Miss Gray at home when I arrived back. Knowing Julie to be the efficient person she was, I figured she deposited my cat back home so she would be in the house to welcome me back. (Oh, how naïve of me to think that.) When I asked how Miss. Gray behaved at her house, she always said, “Fine”.
I had hired a tutor to get me over the bumps with my new Windows operating system, which I considered user-unfriendly. Sandie, my tutor, was very taken with Miss Gray and vice versa. Miss Gray was abnormally friendly when Sandie was around and I asked if she and her husband would consider adopting my cat. They said they would be delighted to do so.
They bought cat toys, they built her a perch to sit on by their big bay window and a fancy cat box that rakes the poop, places it in a gift box and ties it with a bow….I jest…but it was one fancy litter box! They built a beautiful custom screen to shield the litter box from the eyes of strangers and I said, “Thank you, Lord, for sending me these people to take my cat and love her”. I told them she was almost a “perfect cat”, that she had stayed with Julie while I was gone and had done very well.
They brought her an Easter card and a gift. Sandie brought her husband and mother over to meet “Mittens” (They changed her name because of the four white feet) and they brought a friend over to meet their new “baby”. The clincher was Sandie’s mother and her friends were planning a “kitty shower” for Sandie and Mittens. I continued to be so thankful!
I wrote a Cat Contract, stating what she did, what she didn’t do, what she liked and didn’t like, that I would cat-sit her when and if they traveled out of town and that if she failed to bond and adjust to her new home, they could return her to me. I put the contract in a large envelope with her medical record and placed it with her feeder, her drinker, her toys and her mats and took them over to Sandie’s and she placed them in her home. I had filled two coffee cans with some of the contents of her litter box and told them to sprinkle them around outside their townhome so if she should escape to the outdoors and wander off, she could “smell” her way back home. I thought to myself, “This is going to be such a neat transfer”. Goodbye to cat sitting bills, no more veterinary bills, no more concern about her being lonesome. She will be with people who want her and will love her and I will be pet-free. A win win situation for everyone.
The transfer day arrived. I delivered Miss Gray in her carrier, we went in, I opened the carrier and let her out and she proceeded to calmly prowl around the place looking and sniffing about. Sandie and her husband served wine and we toasted the happy occasion.. Miss Gray (Mittens) was acting cute and jumped up on Dick’s lap and was rubbing on Sandie. (I felt so thankful.)
When I arrived back home I called family members and told them I was now “cat-free” and Miss Gray was with people who would love her for as long as she lived. I was happy, Miss Gray was happy and her new owners were so pleased to get a well-trained perfect cat.
The “best laid plans of mice and men often go awry”. To my dismay I was in for a shock at the results of my plans for the perfect move for Miss Gray. Stay tuned.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.