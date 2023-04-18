After seven years of writing weekly columns, I am reduced to writing about my cat which may be a defining moment in my writing career. Well so be it. As pets go, I prefer cats because of their self-sufficiency. I always felt it would be just as easy to add another child to the family as add a dog, so for me it was cats or remain pet-less.
A friend advised that a cat would ease my loneliness after my husband’s death and for some reason I took her advice and adopted Miss Gray, now deceased, from the Humane Society and took her into my home. I selected her from many cats in the “kitten room” because she was different, Not only in appearance but in behavior and after moving her into my home I realized there were many things about her that were different.
A friend from Florida dropped by and on seeing my cat exclaimed, “Oh, you have a Russian Blue”!
“A Russian what?” I asked. “Russian Blues are great pets and my favorite breed of cat”, she said.
As time went by and Miss Gray learned the do s and don’t s of living with me, I discovered my cat was smart. And with minimal effort she learned to stay off all counter tops and tables, off the furniture unless it was her designated mat space, her claws were to stay retracted when near any cloth article in my house and being in close proximity to my feet would result in a free flying lesson. It took only two flying lessons for her to learn that touching my walking feet was painful for her. Many people in our community had broken bones due to tripping over a pet and I chose to avoid that calamity.
She knew four commands: Stop, Outside, The gentle slamming of the back door meant “come into the house” and Eat. She had a three word vocabulary. Yes, she did. When I asked if she wanted to eat, she would say, “NEOW?’ Yes, “NOW”, I would say.
“Dry cat food?” I would ask, and she would say “NEEOOW”!
“No? Well what then?”
And she would say, “ MEAOW(K)”. Milk it is, my friend. We would add the cat food after the milk treat.
She had two bad habits. She was known to take revenge if I left her alone at home for several hours and on my arrival back would give me squinch-eyed dirty looks. The worst by far, was her habit on hearing my alarm go off in early morning, rising from her mat on my bed, tromping up the length of my body, perching on my chest and staring down into my face until I opened an eye. Then she would sit there staring at me with unblinking eyes as if to say, “Hey girl, get up it is time to address the day.” Of course she was right about that!.
She read my mind. When I left a room we were both occupying and I was planning to return shortly she would not move, If I was leaving it for an extended time she would follow me.
How she was able to determine that I will never know.
Russian Blues are loyal to one master. Miss. Gray disliked children and when my great grands came to visit she hid out until they were gone. Her fur was luxurious, her eyes were emerald green, her paws pads were mauve colored and her breed can to taught to fetch.
Russian Blues were originally found on Archangel Island in northern Russia and were favorites of the Czars. They are an interesting animal and Miss Gray and I had many compatible years of sharing my home always in close proximity to each other but never close to my feet.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen, Texas and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
