Do-waa-diddy! Meet the person responsible for bringing my family together on a sunny March weekend for a softball game.
What an incredible experience it was for my family and I to come together to support my second generation cousin, Danye Avielle Albritton, from San Diego, California.
Competing in the best of a three game series, the battle was between Sam Houston State Lady Bearkats and Utah Valley Wolverines. Danye, 20 years of age, is in her junior year of college as a 2nd basewoman #5, on a full athletic scholarship.
She is majoring in exercise science and would like to pursue a career as an athletic trainer or in physical therapy.
Danye’s mother, Gretchen, flew in from California, and other family members traveled from Dallas and Wharton to demonstrate live support for Danye and the Wolverines.
Initially, I thought the gathering was just about softball, but I quickly perceived the Lord had a bigger plan in mind. We had a family blast!.
Being an alumna of SHSU and delivering support for my cousin, caught me sandwiched in the middle. I wore an orange and green ensemble (mostly orange) to express my loyalty or neutrality (ha-ha).
As the game progressed, I tilted my cap to the left for the Bearkats, and I tilted it to the right for the Wolverines so frequently, I became a twisted pretzel.
Eventually, all the family fans were doing a Texas style lean with their hands in the air whether we were winning or losing.
The energy and allure of pitched balls, strike outs, crackling bats, bad calls, and homeruns, stimulated our hunger for more intensity.
Batter up! When Danye stepped to home plate to hit, the family went crazy with our cheers and chants.
We sang “You wild thing, you make our heart sing.” Golly gee, she made a couple of singles, and that was okay with us.
The cheers and chants from both teams were floating around the ballpark like clouds in the sky during the games. The Lady Bearkats were hot most of the time and our team was not.
They were loud, relentless, and electrifying. Don’t let the cute pony tales in orange, green and white deceive you. In the end, the Bearkats released more tick, tick dynamite and the Wolverines were upside down.
The Bearkats were quick, skilled, focused, and well coached.The Wolverines may have lost the series, but they won our hearts with true grit.
I hit a hallelujah homerun when I invited my family from Wharton, Deidre and her daughters, to spend the night at our home.
The Tyson hospitality was five star. It was a history-making experience in their hearts, that they soon forgot about their loss and enjoyed the night.
The playing field was even smoother the next day when we attended Sunday school together. Bam, bam, bam, dynamite! It’s all over.
Chris Tyson is a transitional and retired public school educator with more than thirty years of service. She is a contemporary columnist for The Item.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.