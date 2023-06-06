There is a terrifying parallel to the rise of Donald Trump and his counterpart, Ron DeSantis, and with the rise of Adolf Hitler that eventually resulted in the Holocaust.
Trump became President in 2017 and began a program of dismantling environmental protections, and other rules meant to keep America from being raped and pillaged. DeSantis became Governor of Florida in 2019 and began to dismantle protections for women, and for any person who was not a Bible Thumping White “Christian” man.
Hitler was appointed Chancellor in 1933 and in the same year, the Reichstag Building was set on fire. The Reichstag is the equivalent to our Capitol Building that was invaded by right-wing militant groups attempting to prevent Joe Biden’s presidency and anoint Trump as “king for life”.
Any books that were considered “un-German” were burned, which is parallel to the dismantling of our school and public libraries and replacing the banned books with the Ten Commandments and religious books, including the most pornographic book of all - the Bible.
Also in 1933 an act was passed by the German government to give Hitler dictatorial powers, something that my experience as a historian suggests is the ultimate goal of the fascist elements attempting to destroy our Constitution and continue the onslaught against women’s rights, against our public and school libraries, and turn America into a Theocracy, where only White “Christian” men would rule and dictate our every thought while destroying our First Amendment rights.
Hitler met with the Pope in 1933 and the Vatican became the first state to officially recognize Nazi Germany. White nationalist religious extremists are attempting to destroy public education and in violation of the separation of church and state, funnel our tax dollars into religious schools, much like those found in the Middle East, that teach Sharia Law, and promote female genital mutilation.
By 1935, laws were passed that prohibited marriages between Jews and Germans. Some American bigoted and racist politicians are alarmed that “People of Color” are marrying and breeding with White Americans and would ban the practice if they come to power.
In 1938, the “refugee problem” had gotten so bad that an international conference was held in Evian, France. The teeming hoards coming across our border are the direct result of us failing to help Third World women with family planning. I predicted that refugees would invade the United States in 1968 but of course no one paid any attention to my warnings.
Kristallnacht took place in November of 1938 when Jewish shops were looted and ransacked, 91 Jews were killed and Synagogues were destroyed. My Convivencia, Synagogue, Church and Mosque were burned to the ground by professional arsonists in December 2021 and neither the ATF nor the FBI investigated and the Sheriff of San Jacinto County said that the fire never happened. Our church properties have been constantly invaded by poachers, vandals, thieves, and arsonists for many years, yet our church is not allowed to try to protect our sacred properties from harm. We were not even allowed to install a beautiful wrought iron sign, quoting Jesus, on our church property. Jesus was a Jew and never a Christian, by the way.
Between 1933 and 1941, Jews under Hitler’s dictatorship, were mostly harassed, intimidated, and mistreated for eight years until the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp was constructed and opened on March 1, 1941. The first experimental killings with gas took place on September 21, 1941. Six days later 33,771 Jews from Kiev, Ukraine were murdered. The wholesale slaughter of Jews, known as The Holocaust, continued unabated until May 7, 1945, when Germany surrendered. Genocide has a long and terrifying history throughout the world. The Viet-Nam War was genocidal. I was trained to “kill commies for Christ, kill ‘em all and let God sort ‘em out, kill everything that moves, and better dead than Red.”
There are several genocidal atrocities going on around the world right now and it only take the spread of hate against minorities by the powerful elitists to trigger mass killings in our country. To counter the very real threat we must elect men and women to public office that will work to bring all Americans together with the goal of eliminating racism, misogyny, discrimination, and hate.
George Russell is an environmental activist, local business owner, who was raised in Huntsville, and heads the Universal Ethician Church. Find out more about him at www.georgerussell.net.
