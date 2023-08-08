Having a nest full of 5th and 6th generation Texans through the paternal line of our immediate family makes me more and more aware of the Texas mindset. There is indeed such a mindset and although I was not born in Texas, after being transplanted more than 65 years ago, I think I have sent down a proper tap root. And it is a good thing.
No matter where one goes in the world the locals will know something about Texas whereas mentioning most other states may prompt the question: Where is that? But not Texas, everyone in the world has heard about Texas.
On a visit to a small WW II museum housed in a private home in Belgium, attached to the wall at the head of the stairs was a large orange and white blanket on which was emblazoned “University of Texas Longhorns”, the alma mater of my husband and two sons! The widely distributed TV show, Dallas, did much to acquaint the populations of the world with our state although it did not represent an altogether true picture of a typical Texas family.
Younger age groups may reach maturity before they begin wearing cowboy boots or a wide brimmed hat. My husband wore the typical Stetson hat, his sons and grandsons did not. However at a certain age, something clicked in their brains because they showed up in cowboy boots and in time the wide brimmed hat will make its appearance. All my family has softly defined Texas accents, some more pronounced than others. All identify as Texans and are or will be when they reach adulthood, loyal citizens of this State.
It was announced recently that another large corporation is moving to the State. Austin is the recipient of this recent out-of-state corporate largesse along with the promise of 15,000 new jobs. One must be grateful for the job opportunities and improved tax base but what concerns me is that thousands of people will come to Texas from who knows where and settle in amongst us, in the latter case mainly from California and Washington State.
They won’t know how to talk, dress or behave like Texans and I am not saying that Texans set the national standard in any of those areas but it defines who we are. We are known to be friendly and courteous. We take fishing, hunting, barbecuing and hamburgers very seriously. These outlanders won’t know that if they didn’t wear cowboy boots as kids they should start wearing them when they grow up, especially on rainy days. How will they know it is fine to eat chili for breakfast and that tortillas and jalapeños belong on their grocery lists?
I am grateful for my four generational passel of Texans and not being native-born no longer bothers me. The Midwestern accent has long ago eroded into a mongrelized form of north-south inflections that no one can identify.
A citizen of Sulphur Springs said to me, “When any of our male citizens talk, there are only two topics of conversation: fishing and the equipment involved therein and the finer points of barbecuing and the equipment that makes it an art. That’s it.”
It is fine to be thankful for no state income tax, a low unemployment rate and lower than average cost of living but it is hoped those coming to our state will refrain from trying to make it a replica of the state they voluntarily left. Some would call this attitude provincial and they would be right. I find nothing wrong with being provincial it makes us unique to our area which is Texas.
My hope is that those who choose to come to Texas will learn to love the food and our way of life because we like who we are and have no intention of changing very much, if at all. And…..once they start wearing cowboy boots they will learn to like the way they look, the way they feel and how absolutely essential if they want to look decent when doing the “Cotton-Eye Joe”.
M. Flados resides in Harlingen and can be reached at nflados@gmail.com.
