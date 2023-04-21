Some days are stressful days for your Editor. In March, I sat waiting for an execution at the Walls Unit. This was my reflection of the day.
I rushed through the day, all too aware of earlier deadlines imposed by my duty to attend the second execution of 2023 by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). Execution days have developed into just that - stress. But not for the reasons that one might assume.
That word, service, sounds strange to some. But for me, I am attending the execution of people that have been convicted to die - not to watch and gawk at the happenings - but to keep a watchful eye on the process of an execution.
As your editor, I feel a responsibility to account for the process that takes place.
That means that I must walk across Avenue I, past the yellow chains blocking 11th Street, past the guards checkpoint where I flash my Texas Press Association badge, and up the long sidewalk filled with officers from the Office of the Inspector General for TDCJ. And all that has to happen before 4:30 p.m. to ensure I am processed by the Communications team in a timely fashion.
I am escorted into the big block building that still has the interior from when it was built in the late 70s. The building is sectioned off and full of grey-walled cubicles. The room that media professionals attending as witnesses sit and wait in is small and barren, with a few old telephones scattered across the grey desks. There is no wifi connections. Nothing on the walls to make the space feel comfortable. And that is ok for me. I have no desire to feel comfortable throughout the process.
Around 5:30 p.m. a female and male guard come into the Communications area and perform their duties of searching any media witnessing the execution. It is a task that is perfectly normal and called for. We are frisked for their safety and ours. A metal detector is used as well.
Wednesday was cold and wet. In my rush to get the day started, I had slipped on fuzzy pink socks to keep my feet warm under my black pants and boots. So you can imagine my rush of embarrassment when I remembered shoes have to come off too. When the process is complete, the media is told how we will be split between personal and victim witnesses. Again this is to ensure that the entire process transparent and every action is accounted for.
As we walk across 11th Street to the Unit, I very much feel like I am doing the perp walk. That is how it feels, as every time there have been people yelling and chanting as we walk across. Some are for the death penalty. Some are against the death penalty. I personally respect their positions. It is their right to gather and shout, chant, and bang drums. There may also be media allowed on the lawn to film or photograph the event and protests.
Once insides the Huntsville Unit, you are immediately met with the sounds and smells of a prison. For those of you who have never been in or worked at a prison, I will try to relate the experience. The sounds are much like you imagine - quieted whispers, metal doors sliding and clanking shut, and the small whirl of electronics during on and off.
As we are escorted to the chamber viewing room, I prepare myself for the inevitable closing and locking of a door that places me in a 4-foot by 12-foot room with prison personnel and family. We walk past those well know prisoner visitation windows that feel like they stretch on forever. There are guards and prison officials strategically placed throughout the walk, counting and conveying where we are every step of the way.
The act of an execution is something I will save for a later column. But once the act is done and the coroner calls out the time of death, I will have been standing in that tiny room for just over 20 minutes, sometimes longer.
I look forward to sound of the keys from outside accessing the lock to release me and the others from the room. We take the same long walk back to the front doors of the unit and back across the street to our newsroom.
If there are individuals that want to speak to the press afterwards, there is preparation and time to gather ourselves, otherwise, I have my laptop packed and ready to go. The wind-down on nights like this is challenging for me. I file my story from my laptop and put away the events of the day.
To wrap this part of my story up, I have to admit that I know the responsibility I have as a witness to the procedure. I am a watchdog. And at the end of days like this, I find myself completely exhausted and ready to curl up and release the day.
Brenda Poe is the Editor of the Huntsville Item. She can be reached at editor@itemonline.com
