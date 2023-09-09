HOUSTON — Sam Houston’s offense remained stagnant for a second consecutive week as they mustered up their first points of the season.
Although it was a field goal, the Bearkats still put up points as they fell to Air Force 13-3 as the Bearkats continued to get pounded by an Air Force offense that ran the ball 59 times.
Sam Houston’s defense showed that they belonged on this level as they limited the Air Force offense to 74 yards in the opening half, but the repetitive reps continued to wear down the Sam Houston defenders.
Air Force rushed the ball 59 times for 241 yards to round out the game. It took until the fourth quarter for the Falcons to get into the endzone but the two field goals proved to be the difference in the game.
The Falcons were led by senior quarterback Zac Larrier, who threw the ball three times all game. His ability to make reads and either keep the ball or toss it off gave them the three-to-four-yard chunk plays they needed to make a difference in the game.
With no runner eclipsing 100 yards, it was truly a combined effort for Air Force as they continued to pour the run game on.
As the defense is confirmed as a strong FBS team, the offense is nowhere close. Senior Keegan Shoemaker played the entire game as the quarterback and saw similar results as last week.
Shoemaker went 8-14 for 44 yards and still made some strong reads. While the stat line doesn’t show it, he had several sacks that negated his line. He finished with negative 10 on the stat sheet but he had a long of nine yards in the game.
His arm was there - he found Ife Adeyi, Noah Smith and Zach Hrbacek for completions. Adeyi grabbed three passes for 20 yards.
Neither of the receivers had a lot of yards after the catch as they had 19 total on the eight receptions.
Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said all week that getting the run game going was key, and they did not find success. Take out Shoemakers -10 yards from sacks, the Kats rushing attack at 46 yards on nine attempts.
Hrbacek was the lead rusher with 29 yards for an average of 2.9 yards. First downs continued to be an issue as the Bearkats had six, which averaged one every 10 minutes of play.
The offensive line allowed the Falcons into the backfield on six occasions. Shoemaker was tackled four times for a loss 38 yards from them. The Kats defensive line had four TFLs for 16 yards.
Official attendance for the game waas 25,121 persons.
Now, the Bearkats have to regroup with a bye-week before they travel back to Houston for a game against the University of Houston.
