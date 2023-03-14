HUNTSVILLE — After going hitless for the first four innings, Huntsville baseball was not able to overcome its offensive struggles as they played a tough Lufkin team.
The Hornets fell to the Panthers after they took off for a four-run fifth inning as they grabbed the 4-0 spring break win in Huntsville’s home opener.
“We weren’t very good tonight and I take full responsibility,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “Luke wasn’t sharp tonight and we were behind in the count for the majority of the time. I told them ‘we were in high-pressure situations all night’ because they had guys in scoring position the entire night. We had bad ab’s early on. Their guy was better than us tonight and it was a bad night for us.”
Offense for Huntsville was few, far and in between to start the game. The Hornets saw a first-inning base runner in senior Jackson Batten, but it came off an error by the third baseman after he could not field the ball cleanly.
From there, the Hornets went three innings without putting a fourth batter to the plate. After Lufkin scored four in the top of the fifth, Huntsville looked primed to go offensively.
Senior Collin Sanders opened the frame with a single but junior Nolan Hunt hit into a double play to stop that. Senior Luke Durham drilled a double but with the bases empty and two outs, nothing would come of it.
Huntsville also struck out 11 times as a team with three guys getting sent back twice.
“We are struggling offensively,” Jennings said. “We are scrapping. We’ve played a pretty good schedule and faced some pretty good arms. We have some guys that just aren’t getting it done right now. They are going to come around and proven successful, we flipped the lineup and we still haven’t found the right lineup. We will keep running some guys out there and hopefully, we can find that.”
Durham got the start on the mound but from the jump, you could tell it wouldn’t be his night.
The senior walked two batters with one out to get himself in a first-inning jam, but he would pull through.
After settling in for a second, it looked like we were settling into a pitching duel, but that was not the case. The Panthers saw five hits in the game and the four-run fifth was all they needed.
Durham would be charged with just one run as the Hornets had a couple of errors that led to the lead.
Jennings would then turn to his reliever Colton Gilbert who came in for the sixth and seventh to keep things at bay.
“He did but mainly because he was in them all night,” Jennings said. “He wasn’t real sharp and there are nights that happen. He battled for us and competed his tail off for us and gave us a chance. That is all you can ask for. We didn’t do enough offensively to ease his mind.”
The Hornets are currently scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. Thursday matchup against non-district opponent Fulshear, but the weather may keep that game from getting played.
After that, Huntsville will travel to Kingwood Park for a 7 p.m. first pitch Friday.
