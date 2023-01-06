NEW WAVERLY - Despite a close game throughout, New Waverly boys’ basketball was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs finished the game with a 54-45 win over Coldspring on Friday night. Early in the game the Bulldogs struggled to take control of the game, going into halftime down 27-25.
New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams attributes the team's defensive effort for the turnaround in the second half.
“Playing solid defense and making sure we get the rebounds,” Williams said. “Not giving them second chance shots. That's what hurt us in the first half and kept the game a little close and they went up by two points at half. And we just got back to playing New Waverly basketball.”
The Bulldogs only allowed 18 points in the second half and managed to score 29 for themselves. Williams credits the players dedication to defense in large part for the win.
“Moving our feet and keeping the guy in front of us and just doing what we do.” Williams said.
Two Bulldog players scored double-digit points in the victory. Senior guard Jeremy Miles scored 17 points and senior post Joe Bryant added 13.
Bryant also tacked on eight rebounds in the effort. Eastin Barge also had a strong performance getting nine points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Williams saw his team do great things in tonight's win that he hopes to take with them in future games.
“Just taking our time and being patient. Taking what the defense gives us and just building on this win.”
The Bulldogs are set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Shepherd.
