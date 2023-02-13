NEW WAVERLY — Coming off a year that saw a trip to the UIL regional finals, New Waverly softball faces a tall task to get back.
The Lady Dogs graduated eight seniors from last season’s roster, which left a big hole as they have four players coming back.
However, sophomore pitcher Mallie West proves to be a major bright spot for this youthful roster.
“We are just looking to get better every game,” New Waverly head coach Jackie Dixon said. “We have a lot of young kids and no seniors. We are trying to teach them to play the game and to love it.”
As New Waverly prepares for this upcoming season, Dixon has already seen improvements from the first day of practice to the Lady Dogs scrimmage against Teague.
Despite the roster being brand new, some even to the game of softball, Dixon sees several bright spots with this squad as they continue to show up every day eager to learn and advance their game.
“It’s amazing,” Dixon said. “when you go from having not played, to putting in three hard weeks of work it’s amazing. It’s all so new to them, they have an energy and enthusiasm that you don’t always get.”
West, a multi-sport athlete, will join the Lady Dogs once the New Waverly girls’ basketball team wraps up its season. West is a left-handed pitcher that was a major part of the Lady Dogs’ playoff run.
In her freshman year in the circle, she took over as New Waverly’s ace as she tossed for 92 and 2/3rds innings. Her efforts would result in a 10-1 record where she held a 1.662 ERA in those innings.
While she is still a sophomore, she has to come into a new role of being a leader and role model for this team.
“I’m definitely looking for her to be a leader and a positive encouragement for these kids,” Dixon said. “I know Mallie is a hard worker and I see her come out here and pitch. The kids respect her and look up to her. They will follow her lead.”
New Waverly will bring back five members that were on last season’s roster. Gracie Horton, Kaelynn Stewart, Kyndall Binham, Lilly Colley and West all were on the roster last year.
While they will also be relied on for the duration of the season, Colley will miss the non-district slate with an injury.
Colley is expected to bring another bat back to the Lady Dogs who will rely on West too at the plate.
Last season, Stewart would hit a .368 average in 27 games played. West would hit a .507 average in her outings.
But this season will be a growing experience for this team.
“Mallie will be our strongest hitter,” Dixon said. “A couple of our freshmen have made really good contact with the ball. Without having played they see the ball and hit it well.”
New Waverly will start their season on Thursday as they will play in the Madisonville Tournament over the weekend.
