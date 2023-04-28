NEW WAVERLY — With track and field season coming to a close, New Waverly high school will see five members compete for the chance to go to state.
The Bulldogs will send senior Dylan Schaub, Eastin Barge and Hutton Edney to the regional event at Midway High School to compete in their respective events.
Barge will compete for the Bulldogs in the high jump after securing a first-place finish at the area meet with a jump of 6’ 1”.
Edney took home two gold medals in the area round. He would win both the 3200-meter run and 1600-meter run to advance.
Schaub took home bronze in the discus to advance.
New Waverly girls’ will send two members. The Lady Dogs will have junior Brooke Munoz competing in the long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles at the regional event. Munoz was the area champ in all three events.
Senior Bre Sykes will compete in the triple jump after placing second at the area meet.
