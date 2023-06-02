NEW WAVERLY — A new youth soccer camp is coming to the Walker County region as New Waverly is set to host its first camp under David Ortiz and Madison Droddy.
Starting this camp gives more opportunities to teach the game of soccer to kids in the area that are curious about the sport and gives them a chance to learn from a coach who has been around the game for a long time.
“I just want to give the kids an opportunity to play soccer and give them a different experience,” Ortiz said. “I want to give them a good opportunity to learn.”
With this being the first year, the camp is open to incoming fifth graders to freshmen in high school. With the experience, campers will get the opportunity to learn basic soccer fundamentals and just learn the game.
As fundamentals can get boring, Ortiz is trying to make the camp as fun as possible for the attendees.
“We want to make it fun and work on fundamentals,” Ortiz said. “We want it to be simple soccer things.”
The camp will be held from June 12-14 at New Waverly Junior High School and will cost $30 for the entirety.
Attendees will need to bring cleats, shin guards and water throughout the week for themselves.
With the growth of New Waverly, Ortiz thinks that the game of soccer is also expanding down to that area, and that is what this camp is about.
“They will have time to work out and experience soccer,” Ortiz said. “I feel like we have a lot of kids that are interested in soccer in New Waverly. I love soccer and I want to teach it, even if it is just one person. It is worth it to teach them everything I know.”
With this being the first opportunity to host this camp, Ortiz is excited to put it on with the help of Droddy, who has been his right-hand helper all year.
“Teaching soccer to kids means a lot to me,” Ortiz said. “I want this to be the beginning of many more opportunities for kids to play soccer.”
For more information, you can contact Ortiz at (936) 577-916 or Droddy at (281) 799-225
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.