NEW WAVERLY — New Waverly baseball team secured a crucial 2-1 district win over Onalaska Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs improved to 19-4 overall, 10-2 in district, and currently sit number one with two games remaining.
“Anytime you can beat Onalaska, that's a good win,” head coach Rodney Morphew said. “They got us on Monday. They squeaked one out 3-2 and we returned the favor here and got a win.”
Brayden Stevenson took the mound for the Bulldogs and improved his record to 7-0 on the season. Stevenson pitched the entire game and finished with seven strikeouts, two hits and three walks.
“That’s what we’ve expected out of him all year long,” Morphew said. “Since we saw him in seventh grade, we knew he was going to be a great baseball player for us. He’s been that all year long.”
The Bulldogs struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Catcher Korbin Wale stepped to the plate with runners on first and third base. Wale grounded out to first but drove in the run.
The scoring picked back up in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Bulldogs.
Hunter Henry stole second base, Brock Thorn took advantage. Thorn crushed a pitch into deep center near the wall for an RBI double, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.
Onalaska attempted to rally in the top of the seventh inning. With runners on second and third with one out, Onalaska sent a slugger to the plate.
The Wildcat put the ball in play and got out first, but not before driving in the runner from third.
The runner from second attempts to get all the way home, but Wale connects with Stevenson who tags the runner out just before he slides into the plate to secure the win.
With two district games left and a one-game lead in the standings each game will prove to be important for the Bulldogs.
“You can’t think about the future and all that good stuff,” Morphew said. “You just got to handle your business.”
The Bulldogs are set to play their final home game of the season with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
