NEW WAVERLY — With just three years of experience as a team, New Waverly girls’ soccer is looking to build off its youth for the coming years.
With nearly 20 players on the Lady Bulldogs roster, they will only have one senior. However, built by mostly juniors and sophomores, it gives first-year head coach David Ortiz and assistant Madison Droddy the ability to teach youthful minds the way of the sport.
“I’m looking forward to them learning the game,” Ortiz said. “I know they are motivated and really want to do well at soccer. I’m looking forward to them building on their want-to-play. That will really help us out.”
The Lady Dogs will see around 10 returners from last season’s roster as they will carry seven sophomores and juniors on this team.
Ortiz will also have a year to focus on the development of his team with the help of a few on the team already.
New Waverly will look towards Maryn Cook, Calloway Edney, Brooke Munoz, Audrey Skillern and Fiona Weinlnd to lead on the pitch.
“One thing I really like is that a lot of this team is sophomores and juniors,” Ortiz said. “Out of the whole group, there is only one senior. I think moving forward to next year, after a year of experience will help us go in the right direction. I felt that after our first scrimmage against Hempstead.”
While the Lady Dogs lost that scrimmage against Hempstead, they showed determination. New Waverly would be able to come back and tie it from a 2-0 deficit.
The thing that has stood out the most to Ortiz is the dedication his team has shown to wanting to improve and committing to the game.
“I think in a year they are going to be a lot different,” Ortiz said. “In the month we’ve had since Thanksgiving, I’ve seen the work they put in. Once we finish practice, I practice with the boys and a majority of the girls are still out there kicking the ball and jogging. As a coach, it’s motivating to see your players continue to put in extra work after practice.”
New Waverly now shifts their focus on how this team can improve as a whole.
Chemistry is the approach that Ortiz is looking for his team to find success.
“I just want to see team chemistry and bonding,” Ortiz said. “Being there for each other, helping each other, and playing the game the right way. I want to see them compete and try their best. That’s the only thing I can ask for. With what we are teaching them and the work ethic they put in, the results will speak for themselves at some point.”
New Waverly will continue their season with a 5 p.m. match on Jan. 3 at Bulldog Stadium against Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.