NEW WAVERLY — For the second time since 2021, New Waverly boys’ basketball is headed to the regional tournament.
The Bulldogs, composed of seven seniors and a sophomore, have battled their way to this spot with a 28-7 record and several tournament wins.
Now, as they have already played three win-or-go-home games, the Bulldogs will put it to the test again against the district 18 winner in Palmer.
“I want us to leave it all out on the court,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “Embrace the moment and enjoy it. For these seniors to leave their legacy and have something they can remember from this season and go from there.”
Palmer comes into this game with a 29-4 record going a perfect 14-0 in district 18 play.
But the key to winning this game over Palmer will be sticking to what New Waverly does best in playing small ball and working the ball inside to Joe Bryant, Jeremy Miles and Dylan Schaub.
While this should be a good matchup for these two squads, New Waverly’s offense has scored 2,075 points to date which is 299 more than Palmer.
Palmers' defense has been a tough one to crack this season, however. They have allowed one 60-point game all year while holding teams to an average of 39.7 points per game.
This will be a big test for New Waverly's offense which wants to keep the tempo and play the game their way.
“I want to make sure we control the tempo and we execute our plays,” Williams said. “On the defensive side, we have to put pressure on the ball and do things we need to do.”
While this is set to be a big test, New Waverly’s core is a group that has played hundreds of basketball games together and doesn’t let things get in their way.
The leaders of this team have hit the court since they were able to walk and since then, haven’t left.
They also head into their second chance to make the state tournament, in what is their final year playing together.
“It’s a very blessed situation for them to have,” Williams said. “It lets them know that when you put in the work and the time and do what the coach asks you to do, you continue to peak and get better day in and day out.”
The regional-semifinals game will be held at Midway High School in Waco. New Waverly and Palmer will square off at 8 p.m. on Friday with the winner heading to the finals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.