NEW WAVERLY — After the offseason full of change from the players to the coaching staff, New Waverly is ready to hit the field and show off what they are made of.
The Bulldogs have rebuilt their offense and saw a change on defense that will get tested for real in the opening game.
With the new offensive coordinator in Easton Droddy, the Bulldogs will see if junior quarterback Devon Wilson is the answer for the next two years of play.
“We’ve regrouped offensively and tried to simplify some things,” New Waverly head coach Dean Schaub said. “I want to see us get first downs that develop into touchdowns. The intensity on defense stays the same every week. When our offense catches up to our defense, I think it will be pretty exciting.”
Running the ball will be big for the Bulldogs this season, as speed is their strong point. The Dogs will have juniors Dillon Thomas and Hunter Henry to lead the charge.
Henry got the second most rushing attempts by a running back last season with 38 and made the most of his opportunity. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry for 199 yards, he never scored in the regular season.
Thomas brings speed to the Dogs and in this season’s scrimmage against Centerville, he broke free in space and took the ball down inside the five. Now, all that is left is putting it into a live game.
“I think we run the ball hard and right now one of our strengths is the offensive line,” Schaub said. “We have some seasoned veterans there and I think we can open up some holes and our run game will be on point.”
New Waverly graduated a majority of its skill players, but they bring back an offensive core that can be top-tier. The offensive line returns with seniors Jude Shields and Houston Forester to anchor it with Korbin Wale back as the center.
With the ability to open up holes, the O-line can be a driving force for this team who will be looking for a new identity this season.
“The heartbeat of an offense is the o-line no matter what level you are playing,” Schaub said. “We have some guys coming back from last year that will help out our guards. It is nice to have that in the huge transition year we are having.”
As a defense, the Dogs have seven returning starters that will be led by new defensive coordinator Chad Miller.
Shields and Forester will be leaders on the defensive line as they will have to apply pressure. Senior Noah Vick will be back as a linebacker. Last season, he tallied 112 total tackles in 11 games with two sacks.
With two new cornerbacks, New Waverly will likely not have them tested as the Pirates are going to be a run-heavy team.
Led by Preston Stephens, Shepherd will see a guy who rushed for 1,089 yards last season and 14 touchdowns. Outside of that, the Pirates will rely on their offensive line to help make plays.
“Shepherd is going to be the biggest team that we have seen. Our defensive speed should work in our favor,” Schaub said.
With New Waverly ISD taking on a four-day week, this will be the only ‘normal schedule’ the Bulldogs have this season.
August 25th is the lone Friday this football season the Bulldogs will have this season. It also gives them a feel of having classes before game day.
“I’m excited the seniors get to enjoy the only Friday night game of the season,” Schaub said. “They haven’t talked about it but It is going to be different.”
New Waverly and Shepherd will kick its seasons off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Shepherd.
