HUNTSVILLE — After a three-year stint with Huntsville’s varsity baseball team, senior Cooper Molnes will extend his baseball career as he officially signed his Letter of Intent to continue his career.
Molnes will now head to Angelina College in Lufkin to continue his baseball career at the next level.
“It means a lot to me because I worked so hard to get here,” Molnes said. “It’s been day after day going to the field to get better. It feels good to go to the next step and eventually go to a bigger program.”
“Cooper has a big upside and he is still filling out,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “He has a lot of intangibles that you can’t teach or coach. I think he will have an opportunity to flourish. I think he will get there and push somebody. I think he is ready to go in and play right away.”
Molnes took on a new role in his senior season for Huntsville. He would shift over to be the field general for the outfield as he moved to center field.
With the change, his defense didn't let up as he had one error in 69 total chances. Molnes was a part of one double play.
But the move to center capped off his ability to play the entire outfield and give him more than one opportunity.
“It was great because I was in the right field so it was something new for me,” Molnes said. “I have been to the left, right and now center. It’s great to expand and go to all positions in the outfield.”
As he takes a strong defense into college, his bat is there too. In his senior year, Molnes saw 118 plate appearances and finished with a .311 average with 12 walks.
Molnes collected 33 hits this season with 14 extra-base hits, one being a home run. He also drove in another 22 runs and scored 21 runs of his own.
“He was huge because he has been one of the best outfielders in the district for three years,” Jennings said. “He can play anywhere in the outfield and runs well. He gets up jumps and has good arm strength. Overall, in his three years, he has been really good for us. He’s one that will be tough to replace.”
Now, Molnes not only gets to live out a dream of playing at the next level, but he also gets to represent something he loves.
“It means a lot because I love Huntsville,” Molnes said. “When I go to the next level it means I represent Huntsville baseball. That means a lot to me.”
