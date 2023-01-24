NEW WAVERLY — After dropping a tough matchup last Friday night, New Waverly was able to bounce back against rival Trinity.
The Bulldogs saw seven players add their name to the score sheet in their 73-47 win over the Tigers, getting New Waverly’s season back on track.
“In the first quarter we weren't getting our hands up on the shooter and they made some shots,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “They got some confidence behind them and they kept shooting and it went in for them. The thing about it is, just moving our feet and playing good defense. In the second half, we made some adjustments on them and played some defense. Some of our guys made some big shots when we needed to.”
Rebounds played a big factor in the Tuesday night win. Under the glass, the Bulldogs were able to take advantage.
New Wavely’s senior Dylan Schaub played a big role with that, coming away with a handful of boards and allowing his team second-chance opportunities. Schaub would be helped by senior Joe Bryant and others for the offensive boards.
The Bulldogs took advantage of that as it helped propel them in the second half and beyond.
“Offensive rebounds are second chance shots for us,” Williams said. “Second chance shots make points for us and that’s how we get our lead.”
While the Dogs saw one player hit 26 points, it was a collective effort on the court.
Senior Jeremy Miles led the Bulldogs with 26 points in the game, but Bryant would add another 18 points as Schaub added 10.
Both of those guys would get a majority of their points under the rim for New Waverly.
Senior Eastin Barge would hit two second quarter three-pointers to help the Bulldogs get back in the game.
New Waverly would get additional help from senior Robert Young, who played in his third game with the Bulldogs. Young would help on the glass and added eight points giving New Waverly help from the bench that they need going forward.
“That’s one of the things that we talked about at practice yesterday,” Williams said. “Everbody knowing their role and pitching in. We say ‘everybody is a piece of the puzzle.’ As long as you are doing yours, that’s all that matters.”
Now, New Waverly has to keep its head on straight. After the loss to Crockett, the Dogs flipped their district schedule and will loop back around.
New Waverly will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Bulldog gym against Anderson-Shiro.
“We have to take it one game at a time,” Williams said. “We played Trinity today and now we will focus on Anderson. We have to take it one game at a time.”
