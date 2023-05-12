WACO — After a long season, Alpha Omega Academy’s track and field season has ended after the state meet.
The Lions saw several members compete at Waco Midway High School with senior Daniel Dematos performing well.
Dematos took home second place in his final run as a Lion and set another school record with a 15.68 time in the 110-meter hurdle. Dematos also competed in the 300-meter hurdle where he took home another silver medal with a time of 41.02, which was six-hundredths of a second slower than first place.
Sophomore Hannah Dunster finished in third place in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 10” for bronze.
AOA girls’ 4x100 (Hannah Dunster, Leinaya Gay, Evi Nino, Brianna Greer, Kayla Mengershausen) finished the state meet in 5th palace and freshman Jade Phillip grabbed 7th in the 300-meter hurdle.
